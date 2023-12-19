Klopp not looking ahead despite epic Premier League title race taking shape

The 2023-24 Premier League title race is shaping up to be one of the very best in history, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp isn’t allowing himself to look that far ahead (at least not publicly).

Asked about the title race following Liverpool’s disappointing 0-0 draw with struggling rivals Manchester United on Sunday, Klopp quipped that everyone should keep their heads down and “open your eyes again in April and have a look where you are.”

Though he flat out refuses to say so, Klopp must be loving Liverpool’s chances with three-time defending champions Manchester City mired in a slump (by their own lofty standards) after winning just one of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Klopp refuses to look ahead in title race once again (Dec. 19)

“I couldn’t really be interested, to be honest,” Klopp said. “I am happy we are in the area where we are and I don’t know why we open that discussion, this bottle, this early. It’s December, it’s the toughest period of the year. Everybody has to get through it somehow, everybody has to dig really deep to get through it. When you are in the cup competitions still then that makes life not easier. Arsenal have a week off, we play midweek against West Ham, which is not a friendly game obviously – it’s a quarterfinal. That’s all tough.

“So, get through this and open your eyes again in April and have a look where you are and then I am more than happy to discuss that, absolutely. I am not nervous or whatever because we didn’t win today or stuff like this, but we all have to learn again to deal with the situation. It’s like nobody expected us there, I didn’t think about it. I thought it was possible, but didn’t really think about it. So, now we are where we are and now we have to make sure we don’t make any negatives out of that – that in a game we think we maybe should have already done this or should have been already there.”

Reds boss staying calm on title race (Nov. 28)

“For us I think we passed a test today, I’m not sure it was the test. If that makes sense,” Klopp said. “In a business where nobody has time, it’s really difficult to ask for it and to use it. Last year when the team had played long together – much longer than this team now – we had no real chance in this game. Today we had a chance. I’m not silly, I see the game, so if you ask me who would have won the game more likely, it was City obviously. But we had our moments and we won games with lesser chances against City, to be honest, from counter-attacking – and if we could have used them better then it would have been a very interesting game.

“We don’t check if we are as good as City. We want to be ready in these games to give them a proper game, and that’s what we did today. It’s not that I look at ourselves and think, ‘OK, that’s the finished article, that’s how we can play’ because I saw a lot of performances I was not overly happy with; the attitude was still good, but the performance. But it’s a super-difficult week, how can you judge that? Ten days away, coming back, one training [session] and the most difficult game. It’s really tricky. So, I’m not here to tell now, ‘We should have done that better.’ I take what I get and work from here, and that’s what we do.”

Liverpool have been here before

Liverpool have been here before with Manchester City. Even if Klopp is trying to play down the draw, it was a big step forward for his new-look side and this result will give them real confidence in the title race to come.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp know each other so well but after City’s treble winning season, and Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring record, it looked like City would be too good for anybody to catch them this season.

But Liverpool, Arsenal and maybe even Tottenham look set to push City all the way and out of those three contenders to knock City off their throne, Liverpool have the most experience and seem the most likely to hang in there.

Klopp’s new-look attack is purring and even if the balance is still being worked on in midfield, this Liverpool side look like the team which pushed City for the title almost perennially from 2017-22.

For now, Klopp is staying calm and he’s focused solely on Saturday’s clash at Manchester City but Liverpool have got themselves into a great position with Mohamed Salah leading the charge and their attack-minded midfield giving them an extra dimension. Now, can their defensive unit stay solid enough to let them hang in there with City until the business end of the season?

Their draw at Manchester City on Saturday told us that Liverpool are more resilient than we thought and they have what it takes to once again go toe-to-toe with City for the title. Liverpool may just come up short but once again they’re in the title race. That is real progress.

