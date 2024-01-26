Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool: Season-by-season record, trophies, Champions League

An era is ending soon, as Jurgen Klopp has announced that he’ll leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Yeah, big news.

[ MORE: Who will be the next Liverpool manager? ]

And while there’s natural discussion on what’s next for him and who will next manage Liverpool, it’s important not to lose sight of Klopp’s masterclass in club restoration (Picture him saying flip... this... house!).

Klopp’s tenure birthed megastars as he continued what he began at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund — evolving football into a new generation by defending from the front with his “heavy metal football.”

Let’s trace Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool (and a bit before).

Jurgen Klopp before Liverpool: What did he do at Mainz, Dortmund?

A longtime player at Mainz, Klopp took over late in the 2000-01 2.Bundesliga season and kept the club in Germany’s second division. Two seasons of just missing promotion were followed by promotion in 2003-04. Mainz then finished 11th twice in the Bundesliga and qualified for Europe, but were eventually relegated. He stayed with the club but left after failing to achieve promotion the following season.

He moved to Dortmund for the 2008-09 season and the Black and Yellow finished sixth and then fifth in his first two seasons. They won the 2010-11 Bundesliga with two games to spare, and Dortmund defended its title the following season. Dortmund lost the 2012-13 Champions League Final to Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich. A second-place Bundesliga finish followed, and he announced his departure midway through the next season and Dortmund went trophy-less that season.

Jurgen Klopp’s season-by-season record at Liverpool

Klopp was hired at Liverpool in October of 2015, where he quickly won the hearts of some in labeling himself ‘The Normal One’ given Jose Mourinho’s self-glossing ‘The Special One.’

2015-16

Klopp took over and led the club to two finals, losing the League Cup to Manchester City and the Europa League to Sevilla. Liverpool finished eighth in the Premier League.

2016-17

Some big-time transfer hits for Klopp in the summer, as Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, and Georginio Wijnaldum arrive along with Loris Karius and Ragnar Klavan. Klopp’s first full season does not include another final but the Reds finished fourth place in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League.

2017-18

Barcelona spends stupid money on exciting but overhyped Philippe Coutinho, and those funds will be spent well, with Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the summer jewels (Dominic Solanke is a miss). Virgil van Dijk arrives on Jan. 1. Another fourth place finish in the Premier League, but this will be remembered for the run to the Champions League Final. The Reds lost to Real Madrid as Sergio Ramos injured Mohamed Salah after 31 minutes and goalkeeper Loris Karius’ concussion was somehow unaddressed in a 3-1 loss.

2018-19

This summer brings Fabinho and Alisson Becker, along with Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita. The Reds return with a vengeance and a 97-point campaign that found them second to Man City in the Premier League. An incredible comeback in the Champions League semifinal brought Liverpool to a final versus Spurs in Madrid, where a controversial early penalty helped the Reds toward the European Cup and a 2-1 win.

2019-20

A quiet transfer summer aisde from Harvey Elliott, with Takumi Minamino arriving in January. Who needs additions? For the first time since 1990, Liverpool win the title as they finished atop the Premier League title. They nearly hit 100 points (99) along the way, and win the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. Klopp’s men bow out of the Champions League to Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 and lose the Community Shield to Man City in penalties.

2020-21

Klopp buys Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota but a big injury to Virgil van Dijk basically sinks the season, as Liverpool finish third with 69 points. There’s a Champions League quarterfinal run but this is a rough one.

2021-22

Another quiet summer aside from a splashy buy of in-demand center back Ibrahima Konate, but Luis Diaz is purchased in the January window to help the attack. Another second-place finish with 92 points, and a FA and League Cup double finishes things up very nicely!

2022-23

Liverpool open up the vault for Darwin Nunez, but a mostly-unaddressed midfield leaves Klopp with the second-fewest Premier League points of his tenure (a late loan for Arthur does nothing). Cody Gakpo arrives in January and there’s a Community Shield win and a Champions League Round of 16 run but tournament play is substandard, too.

2023-24

Course correction in a big way, as Liverpool gets Saudi Pro League money for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and uses it to help bring in stars Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo account for more than 180 million dollars in transfer spending on the midfield. The Reds are in the League Cup Final, leading the Premier League, and alive in Europa League as favorites. Will silverware arrive at Anfield, and if so, how many items?