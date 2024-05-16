Watch Now
Orlovsky: Dolphins, Texans schedules stand out
Dan Orlovsky joins Dan Patrick to discuss his top takeaways from the NFL schedule release, why the New York Giants will be featured on "Hard Knocks," which player has the most pressure on him this year and more.
LaPorta, Kelce highlight 2024 tight end rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers examine the Top 10 tight end rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Can Jones be a darkhorse No. 2 WR option?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the Rotoworld player headlines, and discuss Zay Jones' projected fit with the Arizona Cardinals.
Lamb, Nacua highlight 2024 wide receiver rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the Top 10 WR rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL season and evaluate the depth of the position for fantasy managers.
Fantasy implications of the NFL’s schedule release
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers have a roundtable discussion regarding the potential pros and cons of the upcoming NFL season's schedule that fantasy managers must take note of.
Predicting win totals for Jets, Ravens, Lions
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the over/under win totals for the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions following the NFL's schedule release.
‘Brutal’ bye weeks that can impact fantasy seasons
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the team bye weeks that fall at a very inconvenient time for fantasy managers.
Analyzing Chiefs’, 49ers’ strength of schedule
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers examine the schedules for last season's Super Bowl contestants, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Will Zeke, Dak withstand Cowboys’ full schedule?
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison talk about the questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and whether Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott will stay in the starting lineup throughout the full schedule.
Who has a favorable early season NFL schedule?
With the 2024 NFL schedule released, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss what the early season looks like for the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Ravens, Bills, Jaguars have tough early matchups
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison analyze the schedules for Baltimore, Buffalo, and Jacksonville, and explain why all three teams will be tested out of the gate.
Best SNF matchups in 2024 NFL schedule
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison review the 2024 NFL schedule, sharing Sunday Night Football games that pique their interest, including the Rams vs. Lions and Ravens vs. Chiefs.
Cousins embracing unknown with Falcons amid change
Kirk Cousins unpacks his emotions since Michael Penix Jr. was drafted, what he heard from the Vikings before leaving, why he thinks Atlanta has a chance to win a lot of games, and why he thinks everything will work out.