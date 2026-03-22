What Drivers Said After Darlington Cup win by Tyler Reddick for Michael Jordan team

Tyler Reddick — winner: "“It means everything. Some of the guys and I were talking about – we have it pretty good as Cup drivers, but it seemed like today, it was going to be a blue-collar type of day – we were going to have to really work for it. From lap 1, to have the alternator problems we were having, and just be cutting fans and not to be able to run things that I was counting on to keep me cool all day was tough. Just an incredible Camry. So proud of this team, and everyone that is a part of it.”

Michael Jordan — winning team owner: “I’m pretty sure it’s frustrating for him because he had an unbelievable car. You know, you never know what’s going to happen, especially at Darlington. I think that the key to him winning was just keeping his head. I think (crew chief) Billy (Scott) did a good job of trying to keep him calm. We knew we had a fast car. We knew on a 30-lap run we were real good, on a short-lap run we were real good. We just had to get the car right. And he kept his composure, and he did an unbelievable job. I wanted everything to be good. Once he gets back out there, I feel like his competitive juices are going to carry him all the way to the end. Those are the longest 18 to 20 laps that I can even imagine. I just didn’t want to see a caution. The caution would have changed everything. But he did the job. He earned it all week, and I’m real proud of the team.”

Brad Keselowski — second: “We didn’t have the best car today. Not compared to Tyler. Tyler drove a hell of a race, and he’s driving a rocket, and he’s making it count right now.I think we got the most out of the day we were getting to get, honest, but we scored a lot of stage points, second place, first place loser, but that’s okay. We’re doing the things we need to do and making the most of the days we have. It’s really cool to have the great group of cars running up front. I put a nice right-sided stripe on the car. I think that would make Greg (Biffle) proud. If you know Greg, you’ll understand that one. A good day for Ford Mustang.”

Ryan Blaney — third: “I felt less at Phoenix. Yeah, solid car all day. I thought we had good speed. Especially long-run speed. Yeah, just stuff we got to work on, pit road. Hopefully we’ll get better at that, address the issues that we got, and go forward. But that’s really all we can do. Really proud of the 12 guys for bringing me a good car and getting it better all day and kind of adjusting to where we were in the pack. That’s kind of a tough way to do it. Good showing. A lot of fun today sliding around. I thought the package was really fun. You could kind of make it angry, and you were going to pay the price, and that stuff is pretty good. I think it was the first time in my Cup career that I have let guys go on a restart or on a green flag cycle, and I said to myself, I’m going to see you in about 20. That happened multiple times. I think we’re making progress on that, so we’ll keep going. Like I said, proud of the fight by the 12 guys.”

Carson Hocevar — fourth: “Super proud of this No. 77 Chevrolet team. It hasn’t been a lack of effort, but just a lack of luck that takes us out of finishes, so it’s nice to take one today. Chili’s put a lot of effort into this throwback scheme, so it’s great to give it a good run. “I had fun. Our Chevy was good. It didn’t feel crazy different, but it seemed like it was way different for everyone else and we were able to pass a lot of cars. That was beneficial for us, for sure.”

Austin Cindric — fifth: “It was a difficult weekend for the teams to kind of decide what to bring and the right things to do. My group proves time and time again that they come prepared, whether it’s changes or practice to race, things like that, so we really had a solid package to work with all day, something that we could adjust with and change with the conditions. We were overdue for this group to have a good run and I’m proud to be able to deliver it and get us to the finish line for the first time, it feels like all year without an issue, so I’m proud of the team and something to build on. It definitely is. I mean, you can’t replace on-track data and on-track feedback. We only have so many tools to help make decisions throughout the week, whether that’s the driving inputs that I make or just what the setup of the race car is when it leaves the shop on a Wednesday. Like I said, I’m just proud of the team. Total execution, no mistakes all day and it comes with a good results.”

Daniel Suarez — seventh: “Listen, from the outside, I was looking at Spire Motorsports, and in my mind, they were the fastest-growing team. I was always curious -- what are they doing to grow that quick? But as the year went along and we put a deal together, I started to understand more and more. The culture of the team is pretty incredible. There are great people here; the structure’s solid, and I’m just really happy and proud to be a part of this organization. And the best part is that they just continue to grow. We’re not even close to our full potential, so we just have to keep doing our thing; keep building, and get better and better. Really, that was about all that we had. Maybe we could have found it a little sooner, but we got a bit too tight at the end. Just so proud of this No. 7 Chevrolet team. They did an incredible job all day long. I feel like every single week, if we look at our numbers and we can get a little bit better, that’s all I can ask for. We’re not trying to hit home runs right now, we’re just putting one step in front of the other, and that’s how progress happens.”

William Byron — eighth: “Man, I was working hard in there. That was tough. We’re still trying to figure things out with this body, but we definitely are making baby steps. This is just a tough race in general, though, but this No. 24 Raptor Chevy team fought hard.”

Chris Buescher — ninth: “It was a fun day. That was fantastic to come down here with this Ford Mustang Dark Horse and run that well from practice, qualifying, race, to make improvements. The pit crew was awesome yet again. To be leading laps there late. Obviously, it was a racing deal. That’s straight up all it is. We got caught by the guys that did come and take tires and made an aggressive move to try to get to pit road real fast and kind of jump it and it was a little bit of an aggressive move and it didn’t work out. We’re trying to win races here. That’s what we were after and just came up a little bit short today. It’s ironic, but this was a racing deal. I don’t hold any fault for this one. That’s just part of it. We were being aggressive and trying to take our opportunity and roll down. I don’t know exactly what happened, but I can take a pretty good stab at it. They were coming on tires. The 6 had just gotten by us and he probably was gonna go to the bottom and dive through there and pull a slider. That was probably what was on his mind and we kind of turned down last second to take that and it’s hard to check up that fast. I’m assuming that’s what happened. It was nothing intentionally and I know that from where I’m at without ever having to talk to him. We’re all good. It’s just racing, trying to jump those guys and just missed it a little bit.”

Erik Jones — 10th: “It wasn’t a bad day. I thought we had a decent top-10, top-five Camry. Got turned around at the end or stage two and had to fight back from that. Strategy worked out good at the end, and the car was good the last two runs, which allowed us to get back to the front. We needed some long runs, which we had. Long day, lot of sliding around and a lot of guys wrecking and making mistakes, so to come home 10th is good.”

Shane van Gisbergen — 14th: “Decent result! We didn’t qualify very well but the guys did an awesome job tuning up my WeatherTech Chevrolet and as the race went on, it got better and better. Good day, onto Martinsville next weekend.”

Ross Chastain — 16th: “An up and down day for our No. 1 Chevrolet team. We had a loose handling car, but were pretty good on the long runs. The guys had a few good pit stops and gained some track position to race around the top-10. We had a couple mishaps that set us back with an issue on the right side during a stop, and around halfway through race, I got a speeding penalty on pit road. The guys worked hard to give us a lead lap finish, but we just didn’t have enough in the end to contend for more. I felt that we had a top-10 car today, just not the result to show.”

Connor Zilisch — 18th: “It was a solid day in Darlington for this No. 88 Chevrolet team. We got a lap down early, but we were able to get the wave around and get our lap back. We stayed on the lead lap for the rest of the day, so that was a positive way to end the day. It’s definitely a little unfortunate that we weren’t able to make up as much ground as we would have liked there at the end, but a top-20 is a solid day. It’s good to at least get the ball rolling in the right direction after a few bad weekends.”

Kyle Busch — 21st: “Today wasn’t our day. We had a good practice and qualifying session with the No. 8 BetMGM Chevrolet, but that didn’t convert once we got out on Darlington Raceway this afternoon. With that said, the team never quit and we made some adjustments that at times let us race inside the top-15. It’s time now to focus on Martinsville and continuing to make strides with the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.”

Austin Dillon — 25th: “Our No. 3 team had another solid start to the weekend with qualifying inside the top-10, which puts us in a better spot to start the race and have a better pit stall selection. Once the race started, we just went to battle with our Chevrolet. Tires are key at this place with the fall off and we tried to play strategy in Stage 3, hoping for a quick caution. Unfortunately that didn’t fall our way but we netted out where we were before, maybe a few positions lower. The balance was extremely tight at the end so we powered through to the checkered.”