Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 season, the Premier League club announced Friday.

Klopp, 56, informed the club of his decision in the summer, and his staff is going with him — assistant bosses Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos. Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is also leaving Liverpool after the season.

The German is author of Champions League and Premier League triumphs at the club and arguably the resurrection of one of the biggest clubs in the world. Liverpool has also won the FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FA Community Shield in his time at the club, and the Reds currently lead the Premier League table.

[ MORE: Upcoming Premier League schedule | Live Premier League table ]

He says he loves the club but is growing exhausted.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” Klopp said. “I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Klopp also acknowledged that last season’s struggles could’ve seen a manager fired by other clubs, and that “for me it was super, super, super-important that I can help to bring this team back onto the rails. It was all I was thinking about.”

Why is Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool: Klopp statement

Klopp gave a video statement to Liverpool and conducted a long Q&A, which you can view and read here.

Here’s what he said in the main club release:

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Why is Jurgen Klopp announcing his departure now? Klopp rallies the troops

Jurgen Klopp tipped his hand when it comes to why he’s announcing now. He said that it’s impossible to keep a secret or else he’d announce after the season, but as usual he’s also using his platform to turn this season into another “Us against the world” campaign.

You have to say — it’s worked and may again work a treat.

“We will have a moment, maybe the last matchday here or somewhere else – I mean in other countries or other competitions. There’s enough time to do these kinds of things. Let’s now really go for it. The outside world want to use this decision, laugh about it, want to disturb us.

“We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let’s make a strength of it. That would be really cool. Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future.”