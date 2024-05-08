 Skip navigation
West Ham vs Luton Town: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published May 8, 2024 09:53 AM

Luton Town hope to boost their flailing safety hopes by ruining David Moyes’ last home match as West Ham United manager when the Hatters and Irons meet at the London Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com).

Luton are three points back of 17th-place Nottingham Forest and 11 off the Tricky Trees in goal differential with two matches remaining for the relegation rivals. Luton host Fulham in Week 38 while Forest finish with Chelsea at homeand Burnley away.

WATCH WEST HAM vs LUTON TOWN LIVE

West Ham announced the impending finish of David Moyes’ run as Irons manager earlier this week as the Irons’ European hopes have almost completely slipped away following a Europa League quarterfinal run that came one season after a Conference League crown.

The Irons’ 49 points are five points off seventh-place Chelsea and eighth-place Manchester United but have played one more game than both. West Ham could still finish as low as 13th without further points.

How to watch West Ham vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

West Ham focus, team news

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Konstantinos Mavropanos (knock), Nayef Aguerd (foot)

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari’i Bell (thigh), Issa Kabore (ankle)