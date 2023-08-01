Premier League 2023-24 season odds: Title winner, Top four, relegation, Golden Boot

If the odds entering August are accurate, the oddsmakers seem to back a Manchester City fourpeat with Erling Haaland repeating as Golden Boot winner, Liverpool taking back its Champions League spot from Newcastle, and Bournemouth joining two promoted teams in relegation to the Championship.

Don’t like that? Maybe you’re brighter than the bookies?

[ LIVE TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]

Here are some of the oddsmakers’ lines for the 2023-24 Premier League season, along with a line of analysis or two from us.

Full odds provided by our partner, BetMGM – BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Premier League title odds, 2023-24 season

Manchester City is far and away the favorite to win a fourth-straight Premier League title, while Arsenal is considered a solid bet to stay second.

Things change a bit after that, as Chelsea and Liverpool are both considered likely to finish above 2022-23 top four finisher Newcastle United.

Man City -150

Arsenal +450

Liverpool +800

Manchester United +1000

Chelsea +1200

Newcastle +1600

Spurs +4000

Brighton +5000

Aston Villa +12500

Premier League top four odds, 2023-24 season

Man City -3000

Arsenal -225

Liverpool -190

Manchester United -138

Chelsea +138

Newcastle +150

Spurs +333

Brighton +550

Aston Villa +750

West Ham +2000

Premier League top six odds, 2023-24 season

Man City -20000

Arsenal -1200

Liverpool -650

Manchester United -450

Chelsea -250

Newcastle -200

Spurs -105

Brighton +165

Aston Villa +300

Brentford +700

West Ham +700

Crystal Palace +1000

Everton +1000

Premier League relegation odds, 2023-24 season

It’s probably not a surprise that new boys Luton Town and Sheffield United are ticketed for an instant return to the Championship, but did you think Burnley would have better odds to stay up than Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest? Steve Cooper and Andoni Iraola will be looking for push pins and a bulletin board.

Luton Town -300

Sheffield United -150

Bournemouth +250

Nottingham Forest +250

Wolves +300

Everton +300

Burnley +300

Fulham +350

Crystal Palace +550

Brentford +800

West Ham +900

Brighton +3300

Aston Villa +3300

Premier League Golden Boot odds, 2023-24 season

Do you think Carlton Morris is going to get off to a hot start and drive Luton Town to safety while also leading the Premier League in scoring? A buck could get you 10,000.

For the safer inclined, Haaland is in charge of his Golden Boot fate and familiar names are chasing him. Liverpool have a bevy of players with odds to score more than the field, while Christopher Nkunku is the newcomer with the lowest odds, followed by Nicolas Jackson and Moussa Diaby.

Erling Haaland -135

Harry Kane +500

Mohamed Salah +700

Darwin Nunez +1600

Marcus Rashford +1600

Gabriel Jesus +2000

Christopher Nkunku +2500

Alexander Isak +3300

Bukayo Saka +3300

Cody Gakpo +3300

Kai Havertz +3300

Nicolas Jackson +3300

Ollie Watkins +3300

Heung-min Son +3300

Aleksandar Mitrovic +5000

Callum Wilson +5000

Evan Ferguson +5000

Julian Alvarez +5000

Luis Diaz +5000

Raheem Sterling +5000

Richarlison +5000

Armando Broja +6600

Bruno Fernandes +6600

Diogo Jota +6600

Gabriel Martinelli +6600

Moussa Diaby +6600

Danny Welbeck +10000

Denis Undav +10000

Dominic Calvert-Lewin +10000

Kevin De Bruyne +10000

Joelinton +10000

Jack Grealish +10000

Martin Odegaard +10000

Bryan Mbeumo +10000

Joao Pedro +10000

Mason Mount +10000

Michail Antonio +10000

Mykhailo Mudryk +10000

Odsonne Edouard +10000

Phil Foden +10000

Taiwo Awoniyi +10000

Carlton Morris +15000

Dominic Solanke +15000

Jarrod Bowen +15000

Oliver McBurnie +15000