Premier League 2023-24 season odds: Title winner, Top four, relegation, Golden Boot
If the odds entering August are accurate, the oddsmakers seem to back a Manchester City fourpeat with Erling Haaland repeating as Golden Boot winner, Liverpool taking back its Champions League spot from Newcastle, and Bournemouth joining two promoted teams in relegation to the Championship.
Don’t like that? Maybe you’re brighter than the bookies?
[ LIVE TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]
Here are some of the oddsmakers’ lines for the 2023-24 Premier League season, along with a line of analysis or two from us.
Full odds provided by our partner, BetMGM – BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.
Premier League title odds, 2023-24 season
Manchester City is far and away the favorite to win a fourth-straight Premier League title, while Arsenal is considered a solid bet to stay second.
Things change a bit after that, as Chelsea and Liverpool are both considered likely to finish above 2022-23 top four finisher Newcastle United.
Man City -150
Arsenal +450
Liverpool +800
Manchester United +1000
Chelsea +1200
Newcastle +1600
Spurs +4000
Brighton +5000
Aston Villa +12500
Premier League top four odds, 2023-24 season
Man City -3000
Arsenal -225
Liverpool -190
Manchester United -138
Chelsea +138
Newcastle +150
Spurs +333
Brighton +550
Aston Villa +750
West Ham +2000
Premier League top six odds, 2023-24 season
Man City -20000
Arsenal -1200
Liverpool -650
Manchester United -450
Chelsea -250
Newcastle -200
Spurs -105
Brighton +165
Aston Villa +300
Brentford +700
West Ham +700
Crystal Palace +1000
Everton +1000
Premier League relegation odds, 2023-24 season
It’s probably not a surprise that new boys Luton Town and Sheffield United are ticketed for an instant return to the Championship, but did you think Burnley would have better odds to stay up than Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest? Steve Cooper and Andoni Iraola will be looking for push pins and a bulletin board.
Luton Town -300
Sheffield United -150
Bournemouth +250
Nottingham Forest +250
Wolves +300
Everton +300
Burnley +300
Fulham +350
Crystal Palace +550
Brentford +800
West Ham +900
Brighton +3300
Aston Villa +3300
Premier League Golden Boot odds, 2023-24 season
Do you think Carlton Morris is going to get off to a hot start and drive Luton Town to safety while also leading the Premier League in scoring? A buck could get you 10,000.
For the safer inclined, Haaland is in charge of his Golden Boot fate and familiar names are chasing him. Liverpool have a bevy of players with odds to score more than the field, while Christopher Nkunku is the newcomer with the lowest odds, followed by Nicolas Jackson and Moussa Diaby.
Erling Haaland -135
Harry Kane +500
Mohamed Salah +700
Darwin Nunez +1600
Marcus Rashford +1600
Gabriel Jesus +2000
Christopher Nkunku +2500
Alexander Isak +3300
Bukayo Saka +3300
Cody Gakpo +3300
Kai Havertz +3300
Nicolas Jackson +3300
Ollie Watkins +3300
Heung-min Son +3300
Aleksandar Mitrovic +5000
Callum Wilson +5000
Evan Ferguson +5000
Julian Alvarez +5000
Luis Diaz +5000
Raheem Sterling +5000
Richarlison +5000
Armando Broja +6600
Bruno Fernandes +6600
Diogo Jota +6600
Gabriel Martinelli +6600
Moussa Diaby +6600
Danny Welbeck +10000
Denis Undav +10000
Dominic Calvert-Lewin +10000
Kevin De Bruyne +10000
Joelinton +10000
Jack Grealish +10000
Martin Odegaard +10000
Bryan Mbeumo +10000
Joao Pedro +10000
Mason Mount +10000
Michail Antonio +10000
Mykhailo Mudryk +10000
Odsonne Edouard +10000
Phil Foden +10000
Taiwo Awoniyi +10000
Carlton Morris +15000
Dominic Solanke +15000
Jarrod Bowen +15000
Oliver McBurnie +15000