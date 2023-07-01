Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

After finishing 5th in 2022-23, it will be another busy summer of transfer news as Jurgen Klopp looks to build the next great Liverpool squad to return to the UEFA Champions League and challenge once again for the Premier League title.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

Darwin Nunez, who arrived from Benfica last summer (up to $105 million) and returned nine PL goals in 29 appearances (19 starts), will be leaned upon even more heavily as Roberto Firmino (11 goals) departs this time around. Cody Gakpo took to life at Anfield like a duck to water after joining on Jan. 1 ($40 million, plus incentives) as he bagged 7 goals in 21 appearances (17 starts).

This summer, the focus will be on the midfield, where three rotational players are set to depart on free transfers, as Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho all embark upon the latter stages of their respective careers.

[ LIVE TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Liverpool transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

[nbcs_related_posts_module value="transfer news” label="Latest transfer news” type="post_tag”]

Liverpool expiring contracts, June 30

Roberto Firmino (25 PL appearances)

Naby Keita (8 PL appearances)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (9 PL appearances)

James Milner (31 PL appearances)

Adrian (0 PL appearances)

Arthur Melo (end of loan - 0 PL appearances)

Liverpool transfer needs, summer 2023

Midfielders - Maybe as many as three central midfielders, pending Thiago Alcantara’s future at the clue (contact expires next summer), including: a pair of attackers/capable pressers (Alexis Mac Allister signed, June 8); and a long-term replacement for Fabinho (contract through 2026).

Right back - A backup and/or long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appeared in 37 of 38 PL games in 2022-23 and could eventually move into central midfield.

Liverpool transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion ($44 million, with potential add-ons up to $69 million)

Out

Roberto Firmino (Released)

Naby Keita (Released)

James Milner (Released)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Released)

Calvin Ramsay (Preston North End) - Loan

Harvey Davies (Crewe Alexandra) - Loan

Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig) - Loan

Rhys Williams (Aberdeen) - Loan