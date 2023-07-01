Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

After finishing 5th in 2022-23, it will be another busy summer of transfer news as Jurgen Klopp looks to build the next great Liverpool squad to return to the UEFA Champions League and challenge once again for the Premier League title.
Darwin Nunez, who arrived from Benfica last summer (up to $105 million) and returned nine PL goals in 29 appearances (19 starts), will be leaned upon even more heavily as Roberto Firmino (11 goals) departs this time around. Cody Gakpo took to life at Anfield like a duck to water after joining on Jan. 1 ($40 million, plus incentives) as he bagged 7 goals in 21 appearances (17 starts).
This summer, the focus will be on the midfield, where three rotational players are set to depart on free transfers, as Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho all embark upon the latter stages of their respective careers.
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Liverpool transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Liverpool expiring contracts, June 30
- Roberto Firmino (25 PL appearances)
- Naby Keita (8 PL appearances)
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (9 PL appearances)
- James Milner (31 PL appearances)
- Adrian (0 PL appearances)
- Arthur Melo (end of loan - 0 PL appearances)
Liverpool transfer needs, summer 2023
- Midfielders - Maybe as many as three central midfielders, pending Thiago Alcantara’s future at the clue (contact expires next summer), including: a pair of attackers/capable pressers (Alexis Mac Allister signed, June 8); and a long-term replacement for Fabinho (contract through 2026).
- Right back - A backup and/or long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appeared in 37 of 38 PL games in 2022-23 and could eventually move into central midfield.
Liverpool transfers confirmed, summer 2023
In
Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion ($44 million, with potential add-ons up to $69 million)
Out
Roberto Firmino (Released)
Naby Keita (Released)
James Milner (Released)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Released)
Calvin Ramsay (Preston North End) - Loan
Harvey Davies (Crewe Alexandra) - Loan
Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig) - Loan
Rhys Williams (Aberdeen) - Loan
Liverpool have added one of the top young attacking midfield prospects in Europe with Dominik Szoboszlai, 22, set to join from RB Leipzig as he undergoes a medical with the Anfield club. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, then multiple other outlets including the BBC , Liverpool have triggered the release clause in Szoboszlai’s contract. The Hungarian star burst onto the scene at RB Salzburg and has continued his progression at RB Leipzig over the last few seasons as he helped them win back-to-back German Cups. The transfer fee is $75 million and after the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for $45 million, Liverpool have done extremely well to sign two hugely talented and classy midfielders for $120 million so far this summer. This will give them a huge upgrade in midfield areas and help them to control games and gives them extra balance and poise.
Priority no. 1 (and 2, and maybe also 3) for Liverpool this summer is to upgrade and rebuild Jurgen Klopp’s midfield. Alexis Mac Allister was signed just last week, and now Dominik Szoboszlai appears to be headed to Anfield as well after the Reds reportedly tabled an offer of $76 million to RB Leipzig.
If Liverpool are to persist with a three-man midfield next season, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister will likely start in the attacking/pressing-two alongside one another, in front of Fabinho.
According to a report from The Daily Mail
, Liverpool want to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer. Per the report, Liverpool are waiting to see what kind of bids develop for the Southampton and England midfielder. Per the report, Newcastle and West Ham are also chasing Ward-Prowse and Liverpool don’t want to pay over $60 million which is apparently what Southampton value him at. Ward-Prowse has been at Saints his entire career but after relegation, the 28-year-old suggested he would be moving on. The Saints skipper is an incredible set-piece specialist and a very solid midfielder who could slot in perfectly to this Liverpool side. He is basically the replacement for James Milner and JWP’s versatility and reliability make him a very savvy signing for Jurgen Klopp. If the price is right, Liverpool should do this deal. (JPW)
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the long-mentioned Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool transfer is moving closer to reality.
Romano says that Mac Allister’s father/agent headed to England with the expectation of agreeing terms with the Reds, and that they’ve sorted a deal through the 2027-28 season.
That would then put the ball firmly in the court of Brighton to agree a fee with Liverpool for the World Cup-winning midfielder, with Romano saying it’ll be for a buyout clause “way less” than a reported $75 million. (NM)
Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven has had a dream to play at Anfield since attending a game there as a youngster.
An excellent ball progressor, Van de Ven is viewed as a $40 million target and reports have said Jurgen Klopp is an admirer.
So it’s a mutual appreciation society.
“I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad,” he told AZ WAZ . “That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness. Then when ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ comes [on] – that’s a goose bump moment, that was very cool. It’s a dream to play there.”
The 6-foot-4 Van de ven turned 22 in April and has served as the captain of the Dutch U-21 national team. He moved from Volendam to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 and became a full-time starter in his second season, occasionally swinging to left back. (NM)