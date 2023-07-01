Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Manchester City are already planning for more dominance after the won a fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons.

After the success of bringing in Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Manuel Akanji last summer, Pep Guardiola will be fully focused on bringing in quality over quantity once again.

And who will City chase in the future as a few positions look in need of a refresh under Pep Guardiola? They will certainly look at adding an extra full back option and perhaps a new center back.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester City transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

In

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) - $42.5 million

Out

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona) - Free