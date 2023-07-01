Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
How does one build on a treble? Manchester City is the second to do so in the history of the Premier League as Pep Guardiola and Co. deal with the Summer of 2023.
Manchester City are already planning for more dominance after the won a fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons.
After the success of bringing in Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Manuel Akanji last summer, Pep Guardiola will be fully focused on bringing in quality over quantity once again.
And who will City chase in the future as a few positions look in need of a refresh under Pep Guardiola? They will certainly look at adding an extra full back option and perhaps a new center back.
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester City transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) - $42.5 million
Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona) - Free
USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be allowed to leave Manchester City on a permanent deal this summer, according to a report from ESPN . After spending last season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough as they reached the playoffs but failed to secure promotion to the Premier League, Steffen is back at Man City. But not for long, it would be appear. Per the report, Leicester City are interested in signing Steffen but have yet to make a formal offer for the American goalkeeper. What is the link here? Former Man City assistant coach Enzo Maresca is the new Leicester boss and knows all about Steffen. However there is a snag as Man City are asking for a transfer fee for Steffen who is contracted to them until the summer of 2025. Moving to Leicester would be a pretty perfect fit for Steffen as the Foxes are expected to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Leicester really struggled defensively last season, especially after losing Kasper Schmeichel in goal, and that was a big reason why they were surprisingly relegated. Steffen played well for Middlesbrough in the Championship and Leicester is a great opportunity for him to become a Premier League regular 12 months from now.
This is now getting very interesting and seems like it will end with Declan Rice playing for Arsenal and not Manchester City. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports , Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign Declan Rice as they aren’t prepared to up their bid of $114 million. With Arsenal having a bid of $130 million rejected by West Ham on Tuesday due to issues over the structure of the deal, the report says talks between the two London clubs are continuing on Wednesday. Is Rice worth this much? Hardly any player is. But one thing is for sure: if Arsenal sign Rice then their midfield will be set for most of the next decade. He’s that good and will make everyone else around him better. Now they are this close, Arsenal have to make this happen.
Okay, so this is getting very tasty now. According to Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic , Manchester City have had a bid of $114 million rejected by West Ham, as the race to sign Declan Rice is heating up. With Arsenal said to be the favorites to sign Rice, the England international is now attracting huge interest from the treble winners and he would be perfect for the way Manchester City play. Imagine Rodri and Declan Rice winning the ball back time and time again to feed Kevin de Bruyne and Co.? That would be ridiculous. Various reports says that Rice wants to stay in London and Arsenal is his preferred destination but the Gunners are yet to agree a fee with West Ham and the latter now have City involved so the price for Rice will be driven up further.
Josko Gvardiol is young, under contract, and already elite.
That means he’s going to cost someone an awful lot of money should he leave RB Leipzig any time soon.
The 21-year-old Croatian star is being linked with Manchester City, as reports say that the club has spoken plenty with Gvardiol about joining the treble winners.
His nine-figure release clause means a suitor would likely need to break the defender transfer record. City’s a club that could and would do that, so we may see Ruben Dias get a new, expensive partner this summer.
Gvardiol doesn’t turn 22 until January, and has posted eye-popping numbers in passing and ball progression given his age and position. And if there’s a way for a player like that to grow in one man’s system, you’ll have a hard time finding a better route than joining Team Pep at the Etihad Stadium right now. (NM)
He’ll go down a club legend at Manchester City and one of the very top heroes of the treble.
Ilkay Gundogan has been unveiled by Barcelona as he’ll join a young and potent midfield with Gavi and Pedri as the Blaugranas bid to defend their La Liga crown.
Per the Guardian , Mateo Kovacic is having his medical at Manchester City ahead of a $38 million switch from Chelsea. The Croatian midfielder is seen as the replacement for Ilkay Gundogan and this is a move which suits everyone. Chelsea have lost a brilliant player but the time was right for Kovacic to move on and he will slot in perfectly at Manchester City. His ability on the ball, runs off it and high-energy pressing is exactly what Pep Guardiola wants from his central midfielders. He has a lot to live up to in order to replace Gundogan but Kovacic, 29, can do it. (JPW)