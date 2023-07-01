Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

We may be heading for another summer of Tottenham transfer tumult, as uncertainty at manager following Antonio Conte’s exit could lead to quite a few exits and entrances.

And Spurs’ failure to qualify for Europe could make quite a difference to their recruitment team’s work.

Will Harry Kane sign a new deal and continue his rewriting of the team and PL record book , or might Tottenham be using a huge line item in the budget (again) to sign new attacking talent? And how does new boss Ange Postecoglou want to reshape the squad?

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham expiring contracts, June 30

Lucas Moura (15 PL appearances)

Clement Lenglet (end of loan - 26 appearances)

Tottenham transfer needs, summer 2023

Midfielders - Maybe as many as three, maybe as few as one, pending how Postecoglu views loanees Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso (and whether or not Napoli and Villarreal exercise their options to buy, respectively); Rodrigo Bentancur isn’t expected to return from his torn ACL until November.

Goalkeeper - At 36 years old and after 11 seasons, captain Hugo Lloris is likely to leave this summer; 35-year-old Fraser Forster should remain the backup.

Center backs - At least two, maybe three, with Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet and Davinson Sanchez all either struggling for form and/or likely to leave this summer; only Cristian Romero should be penciled in at this point.

Left back - Only Ben Davies, who is now a left-sided center back in a back-three, and Ivan Perisic, who is 34 and a converted attacking midfielder, have previously played the position with any regularity.

Forwards - On top of all of that, the biggest question remains whether or not Harry Kane leaves this summer; Son Heung-min is now 30 and regressed in 2022-23; Richarlison ($73 million last summer) scored the same number of goals for Spurs all season (3) as he did for Brazil in four games at the World Cup.

Tottenham transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

James Maddison - Leicester City ($50 million)

Guglielmo Vicario - Empoli (undisclosed fee)

Dejan Kulusevski - Juventus (undisclosed fee)

Out

Lucas Moura (Released)

Jamie Bowden (Released)

Kallum Cesay (Released)

Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Released)

Roshaun Mathurin (Released)

Marqes Muir (Released)

Romaine Mundle (Released)