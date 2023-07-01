Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

We may be heading for another summer of Tottenham transfer tumult, as uncertainty at manager following Antonio Conte’s exit could lead to quite a few exits and entrances.
And Spurs’ failure to qualify for Europe could make quite a difference to their recruitment team’s work.
Will Harry Kane sign a new deal and continue his rewriting of the team and PL record book , or might Tottenham be using a huge line item in the budget (again) to sign new attacking talent? And how does new boss Ange Postecoglou want to reshape the squad?
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Tottenham transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Tottenham expiring contracts, June 30
- Lucas Moura (15 PL appearances)
- Clement Lenglet (end of loan - 26 appearances)
Tottenham transfer needs, summer 2023
- Midfielders - Maybe as many as three, maybe as few as one, pending how Postecoglu views loanees Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso (and whether or not Napoli and Villarreal exercise their options to buy, respectively); Rodrigo Bentancur isn’t expected to return from his torn ACL until November.
- Goalkeeper - At 36 years old and after 11 seasons, captain Hugo Lloris is likely to leave this summer; 35-year-old Fraser Forster should remain the backup.
- Center backs - At least two, maybe three, with Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet and Davinson Sanchez all either struggling for form and/or likely to leave this summer; only Cristian Romero should be penciled in at this point.
- Left back - Only Ben Davies, who is now a left-sided center back in a back-three, and Ivan Perisic, who is 34 and a converted attacking midfielder, have previously played the position with any regularity.
- Forwards - On top of all of that, the biggest question remains whether or not Harry Kane leaves this summer; Son Heung-min is now 30 and regressed in 2022-23; Richarlison ($73 million last summer) scored the same number of goals for Spurs all season (3) as he did for Brazil in four games at the World Cup.
Tottenham transfers confirmed, summer 2023
In
James Maddison - Leicester City ($50 million)
Guglielmo Vicario - Empoli (undisclosed fee)
Dejan Kulusevski - Juventus (undisclosed fee)
Out
Lucas Moura (Released)
Jamie Bowden (Released)
Kallum Cesay (Released)
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Released)
Roshaun Mathurin (Released)
Marqes Muir (Released)
Romaine Mundle (Released)
After a report from German outlet Bild said Harry Kane has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, a report from the BBC says that Bayern plan to make an improved offer. Our partners in Germany at Sky Sport say that a bid of $75 million from Bayern was turned down by Tottenham but the latest info is that the German giants will come back in with a new offer. Can we really see Kane swapping his beloved Spurs for Bayern? As he is so close to becoming the all-time Premier League goalscorer and is probably a season-and-a-half away from achieving it, it seems unlikely he will leave England anytime soon. But with just one year left on his contract at Spurs and the north London club seemingly unwilling to sell Kane to a direct rival in Manchester United, his options to move on this summer are dwindling. Real Madrid? Bayern? Perhaps the best thing for Kane to do is stick around for one more season but there’s no doubt Daniel Levy will want to get at least $130 million for Kane this summer. But clubs outside England can agreed to sign him for free from January 1, 2024. Kane pretty much has all of the power in this situation.
A report from Fabrizio Romano says that James Maddison to Tottenham for $50 million is close to completion and he will have his medical today. While a report from The Daily Telegraph says that Harry Winks will head to Leicester City for $13 million in a separate deal. There had been a breakthrough in talks over signing Maddison as Tottenham want the playmaker to be the creative force they’ve needed for a long time in midfield. For $50 million, this seems like a bargain for Spurs as in the right system Maddison can be a game changer. This will be a brilliant move for Maddison and Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou now has a talisman to feed his many talented attackers.
A report from Le Parisien
says that PSG have made Harry Kane their top transfer target for this summer as he will fill the gap left by Lionel Messi. As we all know by now Kane, 29, has one year left on his current contract at Tottenham and the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the England captain. Spurs remain adamant they won’t sell Kane, especially to a direct Premier League rival like United. That means Kane could leave on a free next summer and he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English team for a free transfer as soon as January 1, 2024. The clock is ticking for Spurs to sort this situation out but if PSG come in with a big bid, can they afford to turn it down? Probably. Their chances of finishing in the top four are increased massively if Kane is still around next season so even if they lose him for nothing, it is better to have one more season of him scoring 25-plus goals than take $100 million now. Can we see Kane moving to PSG? Nope. He wants to be the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer and this is all heading one way: Kane staying at Spurs until next summer when he leaves on a free and signs for Manchester United, Manchester City or whoever else he wants to in the Premier League. Unless Daniel Levy can work some magic and Spurs have a sensational first season under Ange Postecoglou, Harry Kane surely won’t be around at Spurs past June 2024. (JPW)
According to the Northern Echo
, Tottenham are the frontrunners to sign James Maddison from Leicester City. Per the report, Maddison is not interested in signing for Newcastle as he wants to live in London for family and personal reasons. It is reported that recently-relegated Leicester want $63.6 million for Maddison as the 26-year-old is a regular for England and will surely sign for a Premier League club this summer. Newcastle can offer Champions League action but is Spurs a better fit for Maddison? It seems like he will be given the keys to Tottenham’s attack and he is the Christian Eriksen type they have been missing for several seasons. Imagine Maddison feeding Kane, Son, Richarlison, Kulusevski and Co.? That is a recipe for success for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. (JPW)
Newcastle are reportedly ahead of Tottenham when it comes to the race to sign James Maddison this summer. The Leicester City and England playmaker won’t be sticking with the Foxes in the Championship next season and a whole host of clubs want to sign him. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports
, Newcastle are ahead of Spurs as the Magpies had interest in Maddison in January but Leicester didn’t want to sell. With Newcastle being able to offer Champions League football, they have the advantage over Spurs. But where would Maddison fit best? Both teams need a creative No. 10 and Maddison would slot into either side seamlessly. It seems like Newcastle would be the better fit given his style of play and the other attackers position around him who he could link up with. With just one year left on his current Leicester contract, it is clear that Maddison is moving on and he now has a big decision to make. (JPW)
Tottenham have been linked with an audacious move for Jadon Sancho, as the Manchester United and England winger is reportedly available for close to $72 million according to The Daily Star . Per the report, Spurs value Sancho about $10 million lower and United want to raise some funds for Erik ten Hag to strengthen his squad this summer as uncertainty remains about their new owners.
Would signing Sancho be a good move for Spurs, and vice versa? Sancho, 23, needs to be a regular in the Premier League and there’s more chance of that happening at Spurs than there is at Manchester United. He has never really settled at Old Trafford and with Antony and Marcus Rashford the go-to guys out wide for Erik ten Hag, he will struggle to be a starter in the future. This could be a very intriguing deal to keep an eye on, as Manchester United chase Spurs star Harry Kane and maybe including Sancho in any deal can convince Daniel Levy to cash in this summer rather than risk losing Kane for nothing next year? (JPW)
With captain Hugo Lloris’ exit looking increasingly likely this summer (see below), Spurs are increasingly likely to be in the market for a new starting goalkeeper. According to reports this weekend, Brentford’s David Raya is close to agreeing personal terms with Tottenham ahead of what could be a $50-million move from the west side of London to the north, though Daniel Levy and Co., reportedly believe that valuation is too high. Shocker.
Raya has been sensational since joining Brentford from Blackburn Rovers four years ago. After two seasons in the Championship, Raya and the Bees made the step up to the Premier League with no trouble whatsoever. He’s a good shot-stopper, but it’s his on-ball and passing ability that make him unique and well suited to a side that wants to aggressively play out of the back and quickly attack the other way. The transition from Thomas Frank to Ange Postecoglou would be close to seamless for the 27-year-old Spanish international. (AE)
Ange Postecoglou may be an attack-first manager, but he’s gotta sort out Tottenham’s poor back line.
And a report from 90min says Tottenham is considering a trio of Premier League center backs including two from ‘Big Six’ rivals.
The juiciest rumor in the mill has to be the idea that Erik ten Hag is open to the idea of selling Harry Maguire to Spurs, who would try to reinvigorate the England center back’s club career after a down 2022-23 season.
But perhaps more impactful would be the transfer of Aymeric Laporte, once Manchester City’s top center back, to North London.
And there’s a more under-the-radar idea in Wolverthampton Wanderers standout Max Kilman, who has emerged as a top defender in his own right despite Wolves’ disappointing season.
The Kilman investment is a classic Spurs “buy lower” move, Maguire a wild one, and Laporte the sort of more measured move -- price tag pending -- that would signify something a bit different but also more ambitious. What do you think? (NM)
Tottenham has its man, announcing the hiring of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou
