Liverpool vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

With Premier League title and top-four hopes gone for Liverpool and Tottenham, respectively, two sides slumping and staring down a massively important summer transfer window will first meet at Anfield on Sunday.

Rewind less than a month to April 5. The Reds were top of the table with Jurgen Klopp chasing a treble in his final season at Liverpool and it felt as if all the stars were aligning for a dream farewell. It was the 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford that started the downward spiral that was to follow — just one win in their last five in the PL (1W-2D-2L) and a 3-0 home defeat that saw them bow out of the Europa League. Sunday will be Klopp’s penultimate game at Anfield, with Liverpool set to host Wolves on the final day of the season.

The end-of-season slump has hit Spurs even more sharply, with Ange Postecoglou’s side suffering a third straight defeat on Thursday, now they face a quick turnaround to try to bounce back against Liverpool at the weekend. Tottenham have struggled defensively for much of the season, with just two clean sheets in their last 25 games in the PL dating back to late October. There will be goals.

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Liverpool focus, team news

OUT: Diogo Jota (hip), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (ankle)

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Timo Werner (thigh), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Ben Davies (calf), Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot)