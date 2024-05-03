Chelsea vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea find themselves in increasingly fine form as the Premier League season draws to a close, now they find themselves in touching distance of European qualification with West Ham set to visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side has lost just one of 11 in the PL (5W-5D-1L) since losing back-to-back games and conceding four goals in each to Liverpool and Wolves in early February. The Blues are even keeping clean sheets these days, blanking Everton and Tottenham in their last two victories. The progress in Pochettino’s first season is strikingly similar to his early days at Spurs, when it was all about sorting out the defense in the early days before building a slightly more expansive footballing side on that rock solid defensive foundation. Even better news is…

Wins have been mighty hard to come by for West Ham of late (1W-4D-3L in their last eight in the PL) as the Hammers’ defensive record took a sharp turn in the opposite direction. West Ham haven’t kept a clean sheet since they played Brighton to a scoreless draw (while being out-shot 22-6 at home) on Jan. 2. Zero clean sheets in 15 games in the PL. A second straight long European campaign has certainly taken its toll.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Enzo Fernandez (groin), Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Malo Gusto (knee), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Robert Sanchez (illness), Malo Gusto (knee), Thiago Silva (hip), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (foot), Ben Chilwell (knee), Raheem Sterling (back), Axel Disasi (knock)

West Ham focus, team news

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Konstantinos Mavropanos (knock), George Earthy (concussion)