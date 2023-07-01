Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Mikel Arteta’s side are on the upward trajectory in the Premier League and there are some intriguing storylines swirling around the Arsenal transfer news this summer.

After pushing for the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season but coming up short at the business end of the campaign, there is an extremely good squad already assembled and Arsenal will be in the UEFA Champions League next season.

That means extra experience, quality and depth are required.

Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard, but it is perhaps in midfield and defense where he will look to do business this summer.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Arsenal expiring contracts, June 30

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (22 PL appearances - loan to Southampton)

Reiss Nelson (11 appearances)

Arsenal transfer needs, summer 2023

Center back - With only Gabriel and William Saliba as trusted options in the center of defense, at least two more rotational starters of Premier League/Champions League-caliber are required.

- With only Gabriel and William Saliba as trusted options in the center of defense, at least two more rotational starters of Premier League/Champions League-caliber are required. Defensive midfielder - Jorginho was a savvy January signing with Thomas Partey frequently injured and increasingly a liability as the 2022-23 season wore on, and the Gunners’ title hopes dissipated.

- Jorginho was a savvy January signing with Thomas Partey frequently injured and increasingly a liability as the 2022-23 season wore on, and the Gunners’ title hopes dissipated. Central midfielder - Beyond Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka (the latter of whom might leave this summer), only Emile Smith Rowe, who made just 12 sub appearances in the PL last season due to injuries, has any kind of track record as a creative contributor (assuming Oleksandr Zinchenko remains at left back).

Arsenal transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

Kai Havertz - Chelsea ($82.5 million)

Out

Zach Awe (Released)

Joel Ideho (Released)

George Lewis (Released)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Released)

Matt Smith (Released)

Tom Smith (Released)

Kaleel Green (Released)

Alexander Kovacevic (Released)

Tino Quamina (Released)

Mathaues Roberts (Released)

Pablo Mari (Monza)

Nikolaj Moller (St Gallen)

Mazeed Ogungbo (Barrow AFC)

