Chelsea transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Mauricio Pochettino is the latest to join Todd Boehly’s bid to reshape Chelsea back into Premier League champions. Who will leave and join the Blues this summer?
Chelsea transfer news has been in overdrive for many months as the takeover of the west London club saw their big-money spending continue, and Todd Boehly has seen a massive overhaul with no success at all on the pitch.
What’s next? More big signings in the next transfer windows as Boehly and Co. continue to splash the cash.
Chelsea are eager to refresh and strengthen their expensively assembled squad and they have spent big to do so.
Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Chelsea transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.
Chelsea transfers confirmed, summer 2023
In
Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig ($66 million)
Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal ($40.5 million)
Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle)
Dujuan Richards (Phoenix Academy)
Alex Matos (Norwich)
Out
N’Golo Kante - Al-Ittihad (free)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - AC Milan ($19 million)
Kai Havertz - Arsenal - ($82.5 million)
Edouard Mendy - Al-Ahli
Kalidou Koulibaly - Al-Hilal
Mateo Kovacic - Manchester City ($38 million)
Tiemoue Bakayoko - end of contract
Charlie Webster (Heerenveen) - Loan
Dujon Sterling (Glasgow Rangers)
Chelsea are pushing to sign Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, as Mauricio Pochettino continues his massive rebuild of the Blues squad. According to a report from the London Evening Standard , Chelsea are focused on signing Caicedo but Brighton want close to $130 million for the central midfielder. Chelsea have already had a bid of $76 million turned down but per the report Chelsea hope a fee of around $100 million could get the deal done. Caicedo would be the perfect N’Golo Kante replacement in midfield and alongside Enzo Fernandez they would win the ball back quickly and use it wisely. That is perfect for the way new boss Pochettino will ask them to play.
According to a report from ESPN FC , Christian Pulisic has agreed terms for a contract with AC Milan, as the Serie A side and Chelsea continue to haggle over the final few million of the transfer fee. Chelsea began negotiations at $27 million, with AC Milan hoping for a $16-million bargain buy.
Okay, it appears we are about to get somewhere with the Mason Mount saga and find out where he will be next season. A report from Fabrizio Romano says that Manchester United and Chelsea will sit down for more talks over the England international. He believes that Manchester United will sign Mount if Chelsea agree to a fee of $70 million. With one year left on his deal, that is a lot of money for Mount and Chelsea should do this deal. Considering all of the players they have let go this summer and the players already arriving under Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuild, it is better for Chelsea to move Mount on quickly and get a very decent transfer free for the academy product.
According to a report from the London Evening Standard , AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea to sign Christian Pulisic. With Milan close to signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek too, and already having great success with signing Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea in recent years, it appears the West London to Milan pipeline is in full-flow once again. Pulisic, 24, has just one year left on his current contract at Chelsea and it is highly-likely he will move on this summer. The report says that Chelsea still want $32 million for Pulisic which is putting clubs off, including AC Milan, as talks continue. Mauricio Pochettino has added Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in attack as Chelsea rebuild under their new manager. Is a move to Italy good for Pulisic? Probably. It seems like a good tactical fit and the American winger will be able to build up minutes but probably not on the left flank as that is where Portuguese superstar Rafael Leao operates. This seems like a move which will work out well for everyone and it is time for Pulisic to move on from his time at Chelsea. Yes, he was pivotal in their amazing run to win the UEFA Champions League in 2021 but aside from a few incredible flashes his time at Chelsea has been disappointing for all involved.
The deal for Chelsea to sign promising Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal is close to completion. Jackson had an incredible finish to last season in La Liga and is exactly the kind of player Mauricio Pochettino loves to work with to take to the next level. The young forward will line up alongside Christopher Nkunku next season and they will provide direct running, pace, pressing and finishing.
This Chelsea side is going to be fun to watch and Jackson is set for a big role in the Blues’ rebuild, as he’s reportedly completed a medical.
Excl: Chelsea have finally reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, here we go! 🚨🔵🇸🇳 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023
Understand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments.
Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. pic.twitter.com/5fXQvWXIEf
The Chelsea exodus continues, as the Blues look to offload yet another large contract owed to a veteran figure of the squad. According to transfer news reports out of the UK, three-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed a $38-million fee to sign midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The 29-year-old Croatian international has just one year remaining on his current contract, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino set to embark upon his first season in charge and a bloated squad which must be trimmed for financial and registration purposes. (AE)
This deal has been done for a very, very long time and Chelsea have finally confirmed that Christopher Nkunku has signed for them. Nkunku, 25, has signed a six-year contract as Todd Boehly and Co. continue to offer extremely lengthy deals to most of their new signings. Nkunku will be a key forward in Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuild and the French international will be perfect in pressing high and making the most of mistakes in the defensive third. He will play the Heung-min Son role from Pochettino’s time at Spurs.
“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch,” Nkunku said. “Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.” (JPW)