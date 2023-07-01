Chelsea transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Chelsea transfer news has been in overdrive for many months as the takeover of the west London club saw their big-money spending continue, and Todd Boehly has seen a massive overhaul with no success at all on the pitch.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

What’s next? More big signings in the next transfer windows as Boehly and Co. continue to splash the cash.

Chelsea are eager to refresh and strengthen their expensively assembled squad and they have spent big to do so.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Chelsea transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Chelsea transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig ($66 million)

Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal ($40.5 million)

Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle)

Dujuan Richards (Phoenix Academy)

Alex Matos (Norwich)

Out

N’Golo Kante - Al-Ittihad (free)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - AC Milan ($19 million)

Kai Havertz - Arsenal - ($82.5 million)

Edouard Mendy - Al-Ahli

Kalidou Koulibaly - Al-Hilal

Mateo Kovacic - Manchester City ($38 million)

Tiemoue Bakayoko - end of contract

Charlie Webster (Heerenveen) - Loan

Dujon Sterling (Glasgow Rangers)