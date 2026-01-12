Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico player ratings from the Spanish Super Cup Final

The Spanish Super Cup is always a big affair, and it’s elevated when the combatants are El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The game lived up to the hype with four first-half goals and a tense second half between Real and Barca, and we’ll flesh out these ratings as the postgame rolls into the celebration.

Barcelona lineup

Joan Garcia: 8 — Seven saves and good control of his box. Excellent with the ball.

Alex Balde: 5 — Industrious but below his standards.

Pau Cubarsi: 6.5 — Could’ve done much better on Vini Jr’s goal. Led the game in clearances with nine.

Eric Garcia (Off 83'): 6.5 — Barca’s CB duo were not exceptional but they did a job and Garcia was probably the better of the two.

Jules Kounde: 6.5 — Roasted by Vini Jr on the first Real goal but rebounded for a game-high 124 touches and successful passes into the final third (12).

Frenkie De Jong: 5.5 — Got better as the game went further, making some key interventions. His stoppage-time red card stings, especially if you consider it could’ve cost them more had Real found a way to extend the game.

Pedri: 8 — A chief chance creator, his assist to Lewandowski recalled so many perfect speed/timing connections between Iniesta and center forwards in Blaugrana.

Lamine Yamal (Off 90'): 7.5 — The 18-year-old was involved in and won the most duels in the match, and completed the most dribbles. Maybe not his most masterful day, but he was in the thick of it and no passenger. Five fouls committed and five fouls drawn. The epicenter of drama.

Fermin Lopez (Off 66'): 7

Raphinha (Off 83'): 8 — He wasn’t in game-controller mode but he was clinical when it mattered, much like his older forward line mate.

Robert Lewandowski (Off 66'): 7

Subs

Dani Olmo (On 66'): 6.5

Fermin Lopez (On 66'): 6.5

Marcus Rashford (On 83'): N/A — Missed a huge chance to seal the game.

Gerard Martin (On 83')

Ronald Araujo (On 90')

Real Madrid lineup

Thibaut Courtois: 6.5 — Made a few saves and was a good player with the ball at his feet.

Raul Asencio: 5.5 — Played on the edge of cleanliness and did not otherwise really affect the game.

Dean Huijsen (Off 76'): 7 — Made his mark at both ends. Should he have done a lot more with Lewandowski on the second goal? Came off through injury.

Alvaro Carreras: 4.5 — A lot of people struggle with Lamine Yamal. Carreras did it on a big stage. Fortunate to play on after an ugly stamp on Pedri. Good with the ball, though he didn’t have it often until he hit a tame final shot into Garcia.

Aurelien Tchouameni: 6.5 — Hard to fault him for the day as a whole, dropping into the back line after the formation needed reshaping.

Federico Valverde (Off 68'): 6 — He’s rarely bad but he’s often a game-changer. He, like many, struggled with the game plan as soon as it became clear Hansi Flick had the upper hand on Xabi Alonso.

Eduardo Camavinga: 6 — Played 90 minutes and registered 22 touches. Wild.

Rodrygo: 6.5 — Pretty anonymous day turned into a danger day in the second half, as he finished the game with five created chances.

Jude Bellingham: 5.5 — A few bad giveaways and did very very little in the attacking third.

Vinicius Junior: 7.5 — You want to give him a 10 for the dribble on his goal again.

Gonzalo Garcia (Off 76'): 7.5 — His first-half stoppage time goal and assist kept the game in the balance.

Subs

Arda Guler (On 68'):

David Alaba (On 76')

Kylian Mbappe (On 76')

Dani Ceballos (On ’82): N/A

Franco Masantuono (On 82'): N/A