Pep Guardiola reaction: Man City boss on shocking defeat to Manchester United

Pep Guardiola was not happy at all as his Manchester City side lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the derby on Saturday.

City were all over the place from the start and had the woodwork and Gianluigi Donnarumma to thank for not suffering an even heavier defeat.

Here’s the latest Pep Guardiola reaction from Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola reaction

On City’s performance: “The better team won. United was in the 10 years we came here, they were better. Nothing more to say. When one team is better you have to accept it. They had the energy we didn’t have and yeah, congratulate them,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

On how United were able to have the better of the match: “They had the chances at the end and the crosses and of course the goals we concede was poor. We know that United have always been a transitional team and we didn’t control it. In general we can talk about this action, or the other action, the beginning of the game or whatever, I think we have the duty to analyze the game in general and they were better.”

On not being able to take the heat out of the match: “They started really strong, we lost one or two balls. The crowd is normal. We played in derbies in many years. They were behind and played at home with a new manager, this kind of thing is involved in the game. It is normal that will happen. But especially when we arrived many, many times in the final third, we never make a threat, we never make a cross, when we can make a movement to try do that. That is also part of the energy. It is not always about win and lose but what did you do with the ball as well, not just without. Today they had a point higher than us.”

On Erling Haaland and exhaustion: “It is not about one. It is in general. It is not about one player.”

On the schedule catching up with the group: “Today was a game we didn’t have in Newcastle. We didn’t have against Sunderland. We didn’t have against Brighton or Chelsea. We were top in those games. Newcastle away, you know how difficult it is. We had it but today we didn’t have it.”

On the Dalot tackle on Doku: “You could say that, right? It’s a red card and it’s a different game. But it doesn’t matter. Many, many situations happened, like we talk about. It is easy for me to come here and say ‘should be sent off, red card’ but change the game? Yes, you play 10 against 11 during 85 minutes, should be a little bit different, but Anthony Taylor had to decide that, or VAR, but it’s not about that. To win the game you had to do it better and today we didn’t do it.”

On if Arsenal make it a nine point lead at the top later: “It’s about how we grow up as a team. I have the feeling we have done very, very good things so far. I have that feeling. We are a team but we have a lot of problems in some departments and another ones, as well, and in the end you don’t win like what happened last season, we congratulated Liverpool and you have to do it. But there is a long way and you have to continue to analyze why we didn’t have that and try to do it.”

Bernardo Silva reaction

Man City’s captain Bernardo Silva did not hold back when asked about the poor result and performance from his side: “Yeah, both, a really bad game from us. They were much better than us and they deserved to win today,” Silva told Sky Sports.

On what United did well and what was missing from City: “Man United is a team that loves to play in transitions so we love to play in possession and we are the team that when we don’t control those moments well, especially when we lose the ball and accelerate the game too much we give them exactly what they want. Today was that case. We accelerated way too much the game, it became a transitional game, which for the qualities of their players is much better for them. They always had more energy, more intention, they were always more dangerous, even at half time. 0-0 but we had the feeling they were very close to score and we were never there. Definitely we gave them what we want. We took the game to a part where they are really good and we are not so good.”

On getting drawn into an intense, emotional game that United wanted with their new manager: “Since I have arrived here in England we have always been a very controlled team, a very consistent team in terms of the way we prepare our transitions, when we attack, when it is really clear we can attack quick we do. But when it’s not we wait for our team to get together and prepare well the defensive transitions. Today we never did that. We were never safe on the ball. There were a lot of things missing from us. Definitely a really bad day for us.”

On Dalot’s dangerous tackle in the first half on Doku and what he thought about it: “After a day like today I don’t think we have any kind of excuses. It was a really bad performance from us. I did watch the challenge. It is what it is. It looks like this season, I’ve said it after our win against Newcastle. This season the 50-50 decisions they all go against us. All. When we look at our rivals they all go for our rivals. Which makes it even more difficult. In the end today that wasn’t the reason. After such a bad day, you cannot find excuses in that. For me it is a clear red crd. Yeah.”

On if Arsenal win later and make the gap nine points at the top, is that gap too much: “Yeah, it’s a big gap, we are not going to lie and say it’s not a big gap. It is a big gap and what we can say is that we will fight until the end.”