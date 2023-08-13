 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
What NASCAR Cup driver had to say after Indianapolis
GLASGOW CYCLING WORLDS ELITE WOMEN ROAD RACE
Lotte Kopecky adds road race title to track golds at cycling worlds
CYCLING-BMX-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Alise Willoughby wins record sixth world championships medal in BMX

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230813.jpg
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_mcdowelllongintv_230813.jpg
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230813.jpg
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
What NASCAR Cup driver had to say after Indianapolis
GLASGOW CYCLING WORLDS ELITE WOMEN ROAD RACE
Lotte Kopecky adds road race title to track golds at cycling worlds
CYCLING-BMX-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Alise Willoughby wins record sixth world championships medal in BMX

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230813.jpg
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_mcdowelllongintv_230813.jpg
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230813.jpg
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Chelsea to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton for British record $145 million

  
Published August 13, 2023 06:50 PM

Chelsea will reportedly break the British transfer record after agreeing to pay $145 million for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

With Caicedo looking set to join Chelsea all summer long, Brighton have not been budging on their valuation of the 21-year-old midfielder.

They have also upped the asking price since Liverpool had a $140 million big for Caicedo accepted last week.

The player is said to have rejected Liverpool’s advances as he wants a move to Chelsea and per this report from David Ornstein, it appears he has now got it.

Chelsea, Liverpool badly need a holding midfielder

The main thing Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday proved was that they both need a new defensive midfielder. Fast. The game was way too open and both teams looked great going forward but extremely vulnerably defensively and could not control the tempo of the game.

A destructive, smart holding midfielder like Caicedo is a game-changer and it appears Chelsea will be benefitting from his brilliance.

Caicedo is an incredible talent but this is a very expensive deal, even for Todd Boehly and Chelsea’s big-spending American owners.

It is one Chelsea just can’t back out of now because they have so publicly chased Caicedo. Quite how they can make all of these signings work within the parameters of financial fair play rules is going to be extremely interesting to watch and Mauricio Pochettino may need to trim his squad further.

But they’re going to do it and Caicedo playing in a high-pressing Pochettino team is perfect.