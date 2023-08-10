Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the first meeting of the season between two of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ will be extremely intriguing viewing.

Mauricio Pochettino has taken over at Chelsea this summer and there have been huge changes in their playing squad as the Argentine coach has a younger, hungrier team. New signing Christopher Nkunku going down with an injury is a big blow as he looked so sharp in preseason alongside fellow new forward Nicolas Jackson. Pochettino has given the captaincy to Reece James and he and fellow England international Ben Chilwell will be crucial from the full back positions as they aim to get a high-pressing Chelsea side off to a positive start.

Jurgen Klopp has also had a busy summer too as he’s rebuilt his midfield with the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai very exciting but they have lost both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs so Klopp will have some work to do as the Reds have lost plenty of experience. Liverpool’s expectation this season is to finish back in the top four and they need Mohamed Salah to be at his best at one end, while the newly-named skipper Virgil van Dijk has to regain his best form at the other end of the pitch.

Below is everything you need for the massive clash in west London, as ProSoccerTalk will be on-site at Stamford Bridge for this tasty encounter.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link, time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday (August 13)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium