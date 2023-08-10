Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the first meeting of the season between two of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ will be extremely intriguing viewing.
Mauricio Pochettino has taken over at Chelsea this summer and there have been huge changes in their playing squad as the Argentine coach has a younger, hungrier team. New signing Christopher Nkunku going down with an injury is a big blow as he looked so sharp in preseason alongside fellow new forward Nicolas Jackson. Pochettino has given the captaincy to Reece James and he and fellow England international Ben Chilwell will be crucial from the full back positions as they aim to get a high-pressing Chelsea side off to a positive start.
Jurgen Klopp has also had a busy summer too as he’s rebuilt his midfield with the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai very exciting but they have lost both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs so Klopp will have some work to do as the Reds have lost plenty of experience. Liverpool’s expectation this season is to finish back in the top four and they need Mohamed Salah to be at his best at one end, while the newly-named skipper Virgil van Dijk has to regain his best form at the other end of the pitch.
Below is everything you need for the massive clash in west London, as ProSoccerTalk will be on-site at Stamford Bridge for this tasty encounter.
How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live, stream link, time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday (August 13)
TV channel: Peacock
Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium
Jurgen Klopp was asked about his plan for the opening months of the season and how he wants his new-look side to play:
“Yeah, so there is some football stuff we have to do and maybe have to sort, definitely. But that’s normal. The preseason never ends after the first Premier League game. It always goes at least until the first international break. After that we should be then in a different position, that’s clear. We have to use these full weeks without international football [which is] what we will do. We could, especially in Germany, train a lot on the physical part and on the tactical stuff and that’s really helpful.
"[We] came out of the tour without big problems and so here we go again. It’s not done and dusted. We have four [or] five really important sessions until Chelsea, but then we have to make sure we put a proper fight in there. That’s exactly what we wanted from the first day of the pre-season, so let’s go.”
Klopp added the following after their 3-1 friendly win against Darmstadt:
“The situation is clear, the diagonal protection is not there. We cannot avoid each pass in behind our line, we just have to make sure that we are then in better positions. Besides that, we scored two goals after set-pieces, which is important. We could have scored one from a high-press situation, which is good as well and besides that we played a lot of good stuff without finishing the situations off. With the physical state I am really happy, we looked really fresh, looked really good - now, in the next five or six days, we have to find a formation for the Chelsea game, not for the whole season, and then we go from there.”
Liverpool only have two injury issues and both are in midfield with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajectic recovering from hip issues.
Jurgen Klopp has so many attacking options to choose from with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo all ready to roll for the new season.
Defensively it is expected that Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at right back but he is likely to move into that hybrid midfield role which worked so well at the end of last season.
With Christopher Nkunku out for several months due to a knee issue requiring surgery, Chelsea are now without their main striker for the start of the season.
Expect Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling to start in attack, while Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke will also provide an option out wide.
It will be intriguing to see who starts alongside Enzo Fernandez in central midfield and it will be probably be Conor Gallagher, even though Chelsea are pushing hard to sign as many as three new players in that position with a move for Tyler Adams close, plus Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia also being chased.
In defense Wesley Fofana has undergone ACL surgery in another huge blow for the young French defender, while new signing Axel Disasi is expected to start and play a key role alongside Thiago Silva after his summer arrival from Monaco.
Benoit Badiashille is still out with a thigh injury, while Armando Broja is close to a return from his ACL injury.