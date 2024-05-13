Watch Now
Should Tsitsipas be the Italian Open favorite?
Drew Dinsick tabs Stefanos Tsitsipas, not Alexander Zverev, as his favorite in the Italian Open -- in a men's field that's "in a little bit of shambles" -- before giving his analysis of the women's side as well.
Up Next
Bet on Thunder ‘until the market finally corrects’
Bet on Thunder 'until the market finally corrects'
Despite trailing 2-1 in the series, Drew Dinsick thinks Oklahoma City is clearly better than Dallas -- especially with Luka Doncic's injury -- and recommends betting on the Thunder until the market relaxes.
Should Tsitsipas be the Italian Open favorite?
Should Tsitsipas be the Italian Open favorite?
Drew Dinsick tabs Stefanos Tsitsipas, not Alexander Zverev, as his favorite in the Italian Open -- in a men's field that's "in a little bit of shambles" -- before giving his analysis of the women's side as well.
Tatum showing ‘all strengths’ in series vs. Cavs
Tatum showing 'all strengths' in series vs. Cavs
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick believe Jayson Tatum is showing "all of his strengths" against the Cavaliers and like the Celtics to win the series in five games while also highlighting the over in Game 4 on Bet the Edge.
Panthers ‘should progress with relative ease’
Panthers 'should progress with relative ease'
Bet the Edge breaks down the betting market for the 2nd-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, discussing why the Florida Panthers are in prime position against the Boston Bruins.
Can the Pacers respond in Game 3 vs. Knicks?
Can the Pacers respond in Game 3 vs. Knicks?
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell offer their betting thoughts on Game 3 of Knicks-Pacers and the series as a whole after New York took a 2-0 lead.
Mavericks’ Game 2 hopes depend on Doncic’s health
Mavericks' Game 2 hopes depend on Doncic's health
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick share why the Thunder could be too much for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to handle in Game 2 of their second-round series.
Consider Gallen, Burnes in NL, AL Cy Young markets
Consider Gallen, Burnes in NL, AL Cy Young markets
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick examine Cy Young odds for Zac Gallen, Tyler Glasnow, Corbin Burnes and others as they search for value among current prices.
Celtics sweep over Cavaliers feels ‘very likely’
Celtics sweep over Cavaliers feels 'very likely'
Bet the Edge highlights how to wager on Celtics-Cavs after Game 1, explaining why Boston could sweep a Cleveland team that looks tired after its seven-game series with Orlando.
Is Knicks-Pacers destined for a gentleman’s sweep?
Is Knicks-Pacers destined for a gentleman's sweep?
Both Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick see holes in the Knicks' roster, but are the Pacers the team that can capitalize?