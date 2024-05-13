 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama
2024 Rookie IDP rankings
MLB: MAY 01 Twins at White Sox
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 7 review
pga_rank_field.jpg
From Scottie Scheffler to John Daly, ranking all 156 players in PGA Championship at Vahalla

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alexander_240512.jpg
Bet on Thunder ‘until the market finally corrects’
nbc_bte_celticscavs_240512.jpg
Tatum showing ‘all strengths’ in series vs. Cavs
nbc_golf_rexlav_pgafaith_240512.jpg
More faith in McIlroy, Scheffler or Koepka at PGA?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama
2024 Rookie IDP rankings
MLB: MAY 01 Twins at White Sox
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 7 review
pga_rank_field.jpg
From Scottie Scheffler to John Daly, ranking all 156 players in PGA Championship at Vahalla

Top Clips

nbc_bte_alexander_240512.jpg
Bet on Thunder ‘until the market finally corrects’
nbc_bte_celticscavs_240512.jpg
Tatum showing ‘all strengths’ in series vs. Cavs
nbc_golf_rexlav_pgafaith_240512.jpg
More faith in McIlroy, Scheffler or Koepka at PGA?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Should Tsitsipas be the Italian Open favorite?

May 13, 2024 06:00 AM
Drew Dinsick tabs Stefanos Tsitsipas, not Alexander Zverev, as his favorite in the Italian Open -- in a men's field that's "in a little bit of shambles" -- before giving his analysis of the women's side as well.
Up Next
nbc_bte_alexander_240512.jpg
5:31
Bet on Thunder ‘until the market finally corrects’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_tsitsipas_240512.jpg
5:51
Should Tsitsipas be the Italian Open favorite?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_celticscavs_240512.jpg
4:00
Tatum showing ‘all strengths’ in series vs. Cavs
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenhlplayoffs_240509.jpg
4:54
Panthers ‘should progress with relative ease’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteknickpacers_240509.jpg
5:54
Can the Pacers respond in Game 3 vs. Knicks?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedalokc_240508.jpg
7:07
Mavericks’ Game 2 hopes depend on Doncic’s health
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecyyoung_240508.jpg
7:39
Consider Gallen, Burnes in NL, AL Cy Young markets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteceltics_240508.jpg
5:57
Celtics sweep over Cavaliers feels ‘very likely’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenykvind_240507.jpg
3:49
Is Knicks-Pacers destined for a gentleman’s sweep?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedenvmin_240507.jpg
6:17
Can DEN rally from 2-0 deficit vs. MIN?
Now Playing