Wrestling Wolrd Olympic Qualifier
Spencer Lee, Zain Retherford round out U.S. Olympic wrestling team for Paris
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
Winners, losers after Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington won by Brad Keselowski
2024 Rookie IDP rankings
2024 Rookie IDP rankings

Canada snaps U.S. gold-medal streak at Para hockey worlds

  
Published May 13, 2024 07:00 AM

Canada beat the U.S. 2-1 in the Para hockey world championship final in Calgary on Sunday night, snapping the Americans’ streak of world titles at three and overall winning streak at 41 games dating to October 2021.

Dominic Cozzolino and Anton Jacobs-Webb scored in the first two periods for Canada, which earned its first world title since 2017 and ended a streak of more than 20 consecutive losses to the U.S.

“We’ve talked a lot for two years about what Team Canada is supposed to be and representing Canadians,” Canada coach Russ Herrington said. “I think you saw that tonight, just resilience, everyone chipping in and doing their role.”

Tournament MVP Declan Farmer, the most prolific scorer in U.S. history, beat Canadian goalie Adam Kingsmill with 3:41 left in the third period.

Coach David Hoff then pulled goalie Jen Lee for an extra skater, but the Americans couldn’t equalize despite outshooting the Canadians 25-9.

Canada and the U.S. met in the final of the last seven world championships, plus the last two Paralympic finals (both won by the U.S.).