Top News

NHL: NOV 04 Kings at Predators
Kings’ Tanner Jeannot suspended 3 games for illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser
WTA Finals 2024 - Day 7
Gauff upsets Sabalenka and sets up showdown with Zheng for WTA Finals title
Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2024 - Round Two
Stewart Cink leads Bernhard Langer, who beats his age by 3, at Champions finale

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hosslerace_241108.jpg
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
nbc_nas_allgaiercrash_241108.jpg
Allgaier finds wall during Championship practice
nbc_golf_worldwiderd2_241108.jpg
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fresh off first PGA Tour win, Nico Echavarria eyes back-to-back titles in Mexico

  
Published November 8, 2024 10:03 PM

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Nico Echavarria moved into position to win consecutive PGA Tour events, shooting a 9-under 63 in calmer wind conditions Friday for a share of the lead in the World Wide Technology Championship.

The Zozo Championship winner two weeks ago in Japan for his second Tour title, Echavarria matched Max Greyserman at 12-under 132 at El Cardonal at Diamante, a day after strong wind hit the Tiger Woods-designed layout.

“It was a very, very good round,” Echavarria said after his lowest score on the PGA Tour. “Obviously everyone knew that the scores were going to be lower. Different wind.”

The 30-year-old Colombian played a five-hole stretch on the front nine in 6 under with an eagle and four birdies and added three birdies on the back nine.

“It’s such a momentum game that if I don’t make par on 3, I had like a 10-footer for par on 3 that I made,” Echavarria said. “I kind of got things rolling, made birdie on 4, made birdie on 5, eagled 6. I think the par on 3 was even more important. Then I hit some close, I made some long putts. I made one out of the bunker. Luck’s in your favor, but you’ve got to use that momentum.”

Greyserman eagled the par-5 18th for a 64.

“Way less wind. At times, it’s pretty minimal,” Greyserman said. “It was gettable out there. A lot of birdies to be had and, if you played well and executed, you could go pretty low.”
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
Beau Hossler dropped a hole-in-one on No. 11 during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, presented by Ecolab.

The American tied for second behind Echavarria in Japan.

“I thought that, ‘Here we go again. Let’s go!’” Greyserman said.

Carson Young was third at 11 under after a career-best 61. He had 12 birdies and a bogey.

“The weather definitely helps,” Young said. “Less wind out of a slightly different direction made the course a little bit easier.”

Dylan Wu had a 65 to get to 10 under. Maverick McNealy (66), Austin Eckroat (67) and Kelly Kraft (67) were 9 under.