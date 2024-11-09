 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race
Phoenix results: Ty Majeski scores first NASCAR Truck championship with victory
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
Fresh off first PGA Tour win, Nico Echavarria eyes back-to-back titles in Mexico
NHL: NOV 04 Kings at Predators
Kings’ Tanner Jeannot suspended 3 games for illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampions_241108.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_cbb_siuillinois_241108.jpg
Highlights: Illinois demolishes SIUE
nbc_golf_lotterd3_241108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race
Phoenix results: Ty Majeski scores first NASCAR Truck championship with victory
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
Fresh off first PGA Tour win, Nico Echavarria eyes back-to-back titles in Mexico
NHL: NOV 04 Kings at Predators
Kings’ Tanner Jeannot suspended 3 games for illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachampions_241108.jpg
Highlights: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_cbb_siuillinois_241108.jpg
Highlights: Illinois demolishes SIUE
nbc_golf_lotterd3_241108.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Lotte Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A Lim Kim makes hole-in-one, leads Nataliya Guseva at Lotte Championship

  
Published November 8, 2024 10:14 PM

HONOLULU — A Lim Kim birdied the final two holes for a 5-under 67 and one-stroke lead over Nataliya Guseva on Friday in the Lotte Championship.

Kim rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 16th with the birdies on the par-4 17th and par-5 18th. She had a 14-under 202 total at breezy Hoakalei Country Club with a round left in the event that started Wednesday.

Kim is No. 65 in the Race to CME Globe, and only has two tournaments left to crack the top 60 and earn a spot in the season finale that pays $4 million to the winner. The 29-year-old South Korean player won the U.S. Women’s Open in December 2020 for her lone LPGA Tour title.

Her third round also included a hole-in-one at the par-3 ninth.

Guseva, the 21-year-old player trying to become the first Russian winner in LPGA Tour history, shot 68. She bogeyed the 17th for the third day in a row.

Ryann O’Toole was third at 11 under after a 69.

Jin Young Ko shot 67 to join Auston Kim (69) and Yuri Yoshida (71) at 10 under.