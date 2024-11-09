Kings’ Tanner Jeannot suspended 3 games for illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ban after a phone hearing with Jeannot on Friday.

Jeannot was given a match penalty and ejected from the teams’ game Thursday night in L.A. for the right-shoulder-to-head hit that injured Boeser.

“It is Jeannot who is in control of this hit, and he chooses an angle of approach that cuts across the front of Boeser, missing his core and making his head the main point of contact,” the league said in a video explaining the suspension. “If Jeannot wants to deliver this check, he must stay low and take an angle that hits through Boeser’s shoulder and core, rather than one that makes the head the main point of contact.”

Jeannot will miss the Kings’ upcoming games against Columbus, Calgary and Colorado and forfeits $41,641 in salary. He’s eligible to return Nov. 16 against Detroit.

The 27-year-old has two points through Los Angeles’ 15 games this season.