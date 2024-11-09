Kings’ Tanner Jeannot suspended 3 games for illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
Fresh off first PGA Tour win, Nico Echavarria eyes back-to-back titles in Mexico
WTA Finals 2024 - Day 7
Gauff upsets Sabalenka and sets up showdown with Zheng for WTA Finals title
Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2024 - Round Two
Stewart Cink leads Bernhard Langer, who beats his age by 3, at Champions finale

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hosslerace_241108.jpg
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
nbc_nas_allgaiercrash_241108.jpg
Allgaier finds wall during Championship practice
nbc_golf_worldwiderd2_241108.jpg
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
Fresh off first PGA Tour win, Nico Echavarria eyes back-to-back titles in Mexico
WTA Finals 2024 - Day 7
Gauff upsets Sabalenka and sets up showdown with Zheng for WTA Finals title
Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2024 - Round Two
Stewart Cink leads Bernhard Langer, who beats his age by 3, at Champions finale

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hosslerace_241108.jpg
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
nbc_nas_allgaiercrash_241108.jpg
Allgaier finds wall during Championship practice
nbc_golf_worldwiderd2_241108.jpg
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Kings’ Tanner Jeannot suspended 3 games for illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser

  
Published November 8, 2024 09:09 PM
NHL: NOV 04 Kings at Predators

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 04: Linesman Kilian McNamara (93) and Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Jeannot (10) are shown during the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings, held on November 4, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ban after a phone hearing with Jeannot on Friday.

Jeannot was given a match penalty and ejected from the teams’ game Thursday night in L.A. for the right-shoulder-to-head hit that injured Boeser.

“It is Jeannot who is in control of this hit, and he chooses an angle of approach that cuts across the front of Boeser, missing his core and making his head the main point of contact,” the league said in a video explaining the suspension. “If Jeannot wants to deliver this check, he must stay low and take an angle that hits through Boeser’s shoulder and core, rather than one that makes the head the main point of contact.”

Jeannot will miss the Kings’ upcoming games against Columbus, Calgary and Colorado and forfeits $41,641 in salary. He’s eligible to return Nov. 16 against Detroit.

The 27-year-old has two points through Los Angeles’ 15 games this season.