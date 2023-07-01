Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Manchester United transfer news is always intriguing and manager Erik ten Hag is instilling a winning mentality, solid playing style and a positive vibe around Old Trafford.
Manchester United transfer news is always intriguing, and it’ll be doubly so this summer as manager Erik ten Hag prepares for his second season at Old Trafford.
[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]
The Red Devils have Champions League football to offer once again after finishing 3rd in the Premier League this season, now they must start to chip away at the 14-point gap between themselves and three-time defending champions (and noisy neighbors) Manchester City.
Last summer, Man United brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen and bolstered their squad further in January with loanees Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst.
So what’s next?
[ LIVE TRANSFER NEWS: Man United | Liverpool | Chelsea | Arsenal | Tottenham | Man City ]
Below we round up the latest done deals, reports, and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester United transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic month.
Manchester United expiring contracts, June 30
- David de Gea (38 PL appearances)
- Marcel Sabitzer (end of loan - 11 appearances)
- Wout Weghorst (end of loan - 17 appearances)
- Phil Jones (0 appearances)
- Jack Butland (end of loan - 0 PL appearances)
- Tom Heaton (0 PL appearances)
Manchester United transfer needs, summer 2023
- Center forward - A goal-scoring, line-leading star man to permanently move Marcus Rashford to the left wing/underneath.
- Midfielder(s) - A more attacking box-to-box player than Fred/Donny van de Beek; an upgrade of Casemiro’s backup/someone who can play alongside him (currently Scott McTominay).
- Goalkeeper(s) - Maybe as many as three, if David de Gea doesn’t sign a new contract.
Manchester United transfers confirmed, summer 2023
In
None
Out
Ethan Galbraith (Released)
Phil Jones (Released)
Axel Tuanzebe (Released)
Di’Shon Bernard (Released)
Eric Hanbury (Released)
Charlie Wellens (Released)
Manni Norkett (Released)
Ethan Laird (Birmingham City)
Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht)
David de Gea is officially out of contract at Manchester United after his previous deal expired on June 30. Per the BBC , De Gea is getting married this weekend and no further talks have been held about signing a new deal at United. Per the report, some changes to a previously agreed upon deal are being sorted out and United won’t meet with David de Gea until after his wedding weekend and when he returns from his celebrations. What exactly is going on here? De Gea has been linked with a move away from Manchester United and the club have been linked with a move for Andre Onana, David Raya and several other goalkeepers. It appears this situation could become one of the sagas of the summer as although David de Gea sent out the following message via social media below, there is nothing boring about trying to figure out why one of the best goalkeepers in the world was able to run his contract down and could now, if he wanted to, sign for anybody for free.
Okay, it appears we are about to get somewhere with the Mason Mount saga and find out where he will be next season. A report from Fabrizio Romano says that Manchester United and Chelsea will sit down for more talks over the England international. He believes that Manchester United will sign Mount if Chelsea agree to a fee of $70 million. With one year left on his deal, that is a lot of money for Mount and Chelsea should do this deal. Considering all of the players they have let go this summer and the players already arriving under Mauricio Pochettino’s rebuild, it is better for Chelsea to move Mount on quickly and get a very decent transfer free for the academy product.
Manchester United and Chelsea are set to make final decision on Mason Mount deal as direct contacts will take place within 24 hours, as revealed yesterday 🚨🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023
Understand will be face-to-face contact and Man Utd will be clear once again: they want to get it done for £55m. pic.twitter.com/IFkoL21VYz
A report from ESPN says that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on USMNT rising star Taylor Booth. The American midfielder, 22, has impressed at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie and is apparently an alternative option to Mason Mount as United are struggling to seal a deal with Chelsea for the England international. Booth has had a dramatic rise in recent years and the former Bayern Munich academy product is ready for the next step from the Netherlands. Would a move to Man United be too big a jump too soon in his career? We may be about to find out. Worst case scenario he joins Man United and is then loaned out to gain more experience.
A report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports
says that Manchester United are ‘willing to walk away’ if their third bid for Mason Mount is rejected by Chelsea. Per the report, United will offer $70 million for Mount and have already agreed personal terms with the player. The report also claims that Chelsea want $80 million for Mount but United aren’t wiling to pay that for the England international who has just one year left on his current contract. Mount is a very good player but $70 million with just one year left on his deal seems like a very good offer for Chelsea. With the Blues offloading so many players this summer, many of them at a huge loss, Mount is one of their outgoing players they can get a big transfer fee for. That is probably why they are digging their heels in but it seems like Manchester United are running out of patience. (JPW)