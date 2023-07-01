Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Manchester United transfer news is always intriguing, and it’ll be doubly so this summer as manager Erik ten Hag prepares for his second season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have Champions League football to offer once again after finishing 3rd in the Premier League this season, now they must start to chip away at the 14-point gap between themselves and three-time defending champions (and noisy neighbors) Manchester City.

Last summer, Man United brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen and bolstered their squad further in January with loanees Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst.

So what’s next?

Below we round up the latest done deals, reports, and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester United transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic month.

Manchester United expiring contracts, June 30

David de Gea (38 PL appearances)

Marcel Sabitzer (end of loan - 11 appearances)

Wout Weghorst (end of loan - 17 appearances)

Phil Jones (0 appearances)

Jack Butland (end of loan - 0 PL appearances)

Tom Heaton (0 PL appearances)

Manchester United transfer needs, summer 2023

Center forward - A goal-scoring, line-leading star man to permanently move Marcus Rashford to the left wing/underneath.

Midfielder(s) - A more attacking box-to-box player than Fred/Donny van de Beek; an upgrade of Casemiro’s backup/someone who can play alongside him (currently Scott McTominay).

Goalkeeper(s) - Maybe as many as three, if David de Gea doesn’t sign a new contract.

Manchester United transfers confirmed, summer 2023

In

None

Out

Ethan Galbraith (Released)

Phil Jones (Released)

Axel Tuanzebe (Released)

Di’Shon Bernard (Released)

Eric Hanbury (Released)

Charlie Wellens (Released)

Manni Norkett (Released)

Ethan Laird (Birmingham City)

Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht)