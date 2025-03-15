Edwards scores 21, No. 13 Louisville defeats No. 10 Clemson 76-73 to reach ACC championship game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal - BYU v Houston
No. 2 Houston shuts down No. 17 BYU for a 74-54 victory in Big 12 Tournament semifinals
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Duke vs North Carolina
No. 1 Duke holds off furious North Carolina rally to win 74-71, reach ACC title game without Flagg
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - Creighton vs Connecticut
Jamiya Neal’s 19 lead Creighton over UConn 71-62 in Big East Conference Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjoesdayton_250314.jpg
Highlights: Saint Joseph’s takes down Dayton in OT
nbc_cbb_stjoes_langeintv_250314.jpg
Lange: Saint Joseph’s steadfast, immovable in win
wagner_site.jpg
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal - BYU v Houston
No. 2 Houston shuts down No. 17 BYU for a 74-54 victory in Big 12 Tournament semifinals
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Duke vs North Carolina
No. 1 Duke holds off furious North Carolina rally to win 74-71, reach ACC title game without Flagg
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - Creighton vs Connecticut
Jamiya Neal’s 19 lead Creighton over UConn 71-62 in Big East Conference Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_stjoesdayton_250314.jpg
Highlights: Saint Joseph’s takes down Dayton in OT
nbc_cbb_stjoes_langeintv_250314.jpg
Lange: Saint Joseph’s steadfast, immovable in win
wagner_site.jpg
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Edwards scores 21, No. 13 Louisville defeats No. 10 Clemson 76-73 to reach ACC championship game

  
Published March 15, 2025 01:01 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terrence Edwards scored 21 points, J’Vonne Hadley added 20 points and nine rebounds and No. 13 Louisville beat No. 10 Clemson 76-73 on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

Chucky Hepburn, the hero of Louisville’s dramatic 75-73 quarterfinal win over Stanford, added 12 points for the Cardinals (27-6).

Chase Hunter had 23 points for Clemson (27-6), while Ian Schieffelin had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Louisville is seeking its first ACC title on Saturday night, but No. 1 Duke, which held on to beat North Carolina 74-71 in the other semifinal, stands in its way.

The Cardinals held Clemson without a field goal for more than six minutes in the second half to built a 67-52 lead with 3:50 left.

But the Tigers cut their deficit to two with 54 seconds remaining on a layup from Hunter, who had 19 second-half points. After Louisville was called for a shot-clock violation, Clemson had the ball and chance to tie or take the lead.

But James Scott blocked Hunter’s drive after switching off his man.

Hepburn made 1 of 2 free throws with 6 seconds left to make a three-point game and Hunter’s leaning 3-point shot from 25 feet at the buzzer missed.

Takeaways

Clemson: The Tigers showed toughness battling back late in the fourth quarter and could prove to be a tough out in the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville: The Cardinals may have shown a vulnerability as the Tigers were able to turn them over repeatedly with a full court press down the stretch.

Key moment

Scott’s block on Hunter’s layup was the game’s biggest play, although Clemson was left screaming for a foul.

Key stat

There were 41 fouls called in the game.

Up next

Clemson will await seed in the NCAA Tournament.