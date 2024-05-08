Everton vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Everton seek to extend their Premier League unbeaten run to five matches when they host reeling and relegated Sheffield United at Goodison Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

The Toffees have been terrific at home since the start of April, beating Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, and Brentford to surge clear of the bottom three despite multiple points deductions this season.

Sheffield United have had no such luck and rarely a glimmer of hope this season. Chris Wilder’s men have not won since February 10 at Luton Town, collecting just three points from 12 matches to confirm their 20th-place footing.

The Blades have conceded 100 goals and scored just 35, the worst in both categories. Their 16 points are eight points off 19th place and 13 away from safety as firing Paul Heckingbottom to rehire Wilder has seen little improvement.

Everton focus, team news

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Nathan Patterson (hamstring), Vitalii Mykolenko (ankle)

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: Oliver McBurnie (thigh), John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Anel Ahmedhodzic (suspension), Mason Holgate (unable to face parent club)