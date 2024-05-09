Wolves vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Wolves host Crystal Palace at Molineux on Saturday as Palace can go above the hosts if they win.

WATCH WOLVES v CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves have lost three of their last four and were hammered 5-1 at Manchester City last time out. That can happen to anyone and whatever happens in these final two games Wolves have had a fine season. If they had their key attacking players available for most of the campaign they’d be right there in the hunt for Europe. However, a win this weekend and they will be in the hunt for a top 10 finish which would be a great achievement.

Palace are flying under Oliver Glasner as they battered Manchester United 4-0 on Monday and Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are pulling the strings and Jean-Philiipe Mateta continues his incredible goalscoring run since Glasner arrived. Palace have won four of their last five games to surge up the table and if they win their final two games they can finish in the top 10. The Eagles have momentum heading into the summer and if they keep this squad together they can have a real go at European qualification next season.

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday (May 11)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves focus, team news

Pedro Neto returning would be huge for Wolves, while Mario Lemina and Craig Dawson (he’s been out for the last few weeks) missing would be a big blow as both have been key to Wolves’ defensive solidity this season. Hwang and Cunha are dangerous in attack and if Neto returns, having that trio back will be massive for Wolves and they will be their go-to forwards for next season.

OUT: Craig Dawson (groin), Leon Chiwone (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (thigh), Noha Lemina (thigh), Pedro Neto (hamstring)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Palace will keep it simple and go with the same team that hammered Manchester United. Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation has worked wonders and he’s done that with some key defensive players missing too. Olise and Eze have the freedom to attack as the two No. 10’s, while January signing Adam Wharton has been a revelation in central midfield.

OUT: Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jefferson Lerma (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (calf)