Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Suddenly-leaky Brighton look to get back to winning ways when desperate Nottingham Forest visit the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls lost 4-0 at Roma on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last 16 match, and that came on the heels of a 3-0 loss at Fulham.

Brighton have slipped to ninth on the Premier League table with 39 points, and are as close to the bottom half of the table as seventh-place Manchester United.

So Nottingham Forest will be smelling a point or three, and the Tricky Trees may still be seething after their efforts to take a point from Liverpool were lost very late and helped in part by a wrongly-awarded goal kick to the Premier League leaders.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest are only four points clear of the bottom three and still await the repercussions of their alleged breach of sustainability rules.

These two staged a fun 3-2 at the City Ground which saw Anthony Elanga score in the third minute Brighton struck thrice and had to hold on for three points after a late Lewis Dunk red card and Morgan Gibbs-White penalty.

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Brighton focus, team news

OUT: Joao Pedro (hamstring), Julio Enciso (knee), Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Billy Gilmour (suspension), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (lower back)

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

OUT: Chris Wood (thigh), Nuno Tavares (undisclosed), Ola Aina (unidsclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Nicolas Dominguez (thigh), Willy Boly (unidsclosed)