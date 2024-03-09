Chelsea vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

There is no such thing as patience at the top of club football — just ask Mauricio Pochettino — as the Chelsea boss desperately seeks a signature win two-thirds of the way through his first season, and Newcastle set to visit Stamford Bridge on Monday.

WATCH CHELSEA vs NEWCASTLE LIVE

Last time out in a 2-2 draw with Brentford, Pochettino heard the Chelsea fans loud and clear as they turned against him and called out to former manager Jose Mourinho. The songs and chants rang out from the away end before Axel Disasi rescued a point with an 83rd-minute equalizer, but the result did little for Chelsea’s place in the Premier League table — still 11th, 19 points off the top-four. Through 26 games this season, Chelsea have two wins against sides currently in the top half of the table, one of which came against nine-man Tottenham in November.

A month ago, Newcastle (8th place - 40 points) might have been ripe for picking off, but Eddie Howe’s side is finally on the upswing (3W-2D-1L in their last six PL games) after losing four straight to close out 2023 and kick off 2024. Four points separate 7th-place West Ham (42 points) from 10th-place Wolves (38), with Newcastle and Brighton (39) also in the mix for the Premier League’s final two places in Europe next season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 4pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Online via NBC.com

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (foot), Conor Gallagher (illness), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle)

Newcastle focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Kieran Trippier (calf), Callum Wilson (shoulder), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Hall (loan - parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (hamstring)