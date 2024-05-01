Betting the 150th Kentucky Derby: Odds and Analysis for Each Horse

It is just about time for mint juleps, extravagant hats, and the fastest two minutes in sports.

The 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is Saturday. Coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 2:30P ET. USA Network and Peacock will have live Derby Day coverage from 12-2:20 p.m. ET.

Viewers can stream Derby Day coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

USA Network and Peacock will also have Kentucky Oaks coverage Friday from 1-6 p.m. ET.

Fierceness (5-2) is the Derby favorite, and he got a boost today when Encino scratched. That moved Fierceness and jockey John Velazquez to from Post 17 to 16. Post Position 16. No horse has ever won the Derby from Post 17 but Post 16 has housed ten winners.

The Florida Derby winner will look to claim the majority of the record 5-million-dollar purse but will have a full field with whom to contend.

Fierceness is the fastest horse in the field, but Sierra Leone (3-1) is consistently strong and just a nose from being a perfect 4-0. Purchased for 2.3 million dollars two years ago, the Chad Brown-trained horse has yet to run a bad race. Other challengers include Catching Freedom (8-1), Forever Young (10-1), and Just a Touch (10-1) are the other primary contenders for the Derby crown.

Looking to place a wager on the Kentucky Derby? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from his biggest race and an analysis of his chances in the Derby courtesy of NBC Sports’ horse racing experts.

The Tale of the Tape

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY

Who: 20, 3-year-old horses

Purse: $5,000,000

Distance: 1¼ miles

Post Time: 6:57P ET

Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain

Network: NBC and Peacock

The field is listed below post positions 1-20 along with pertinent betting info.

DORNOCH (10-1) Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: L. Saez

Won the Fountain of Youth Stakes

Likes early speed and will need it

SIERRA LEONE (4-1) Trainer: C. Brown | Trainer: T. Gaffalione

Won the Blue Grass Stakes and the Risen Star

The top closer in the field

MYSTIK DAN (20-1) Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr.

Finished 3rd in the Arkansas Derby

Won the Southwest on a messy track

CATCHING FREEDOM (8-1) Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat

Won the Louisiana Derby

This colt keeps getting better

CATALYTIC (30-1) Trainer: S. Joseph, Jr. | Trainer: J. Leparoux

Finished 2nd in the Florida Derby

10 Derby winners since 1930 from the No. 5 post

JUST STEEL (20-1) Trainer: D. Lukas | Jockey: K. Asmussen

Finished 2nd in the Arkansas Derby

More races (11) than any horse in the field

HONOR MARIE (20-1) Trainer: D. Beckman | Jockey: B. Curtis

Finished 2nd in the Louisiana Derby

2-time winner at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old

JUST A TOUCH (10-1) Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Geroux

Finished 2nd in the Blue Grass Stakes

Led in the Blue Grass until late

T O PASSWORD (30-1) Trainer: D. Takayanagi | Jockey: K. Sameshima

Won the Fukuryo Derby

Will look to lead wire-to-wire

FOREVER YOUNG (10-1) Trainer: Y. Yahagi | Jockey: R. Sakai

Won the UAE Derby

5-0 in 5 starts but UAE winners are 0-19 at the Derby

Track Phantom (20-1) Trainer: S. Asmussen | Jockey: J. Rosario

Finished 4th in the Louisiana Derby

Fast early but slows late

WEST SARATOGA (50-1) Trainer: L. Demeritte | Jockey: J. Castanon

Finished 2nd in the Jeff Ruby Steaks

Slowest horse in the race

ENDLESSLY (30-1) Trainer: M. McCarthy | Jockey: U. Rispoli

Won the Jeff Ruby Steaks

4-1 in career but Derby is first race on a dirt track

DOMESTIC PRODUCT (30-1) Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: I. Ortiz, Jr.

Finished 1st in the Tampa Bay Derby

Eight weeks since last race. Rested or rusty?

Grand Mo the First (50-1) Trainer: V. Barboza, Jr. | Jockey: E. Jaramillo

Finished 3rd in the Florida Derby

Three, 3rd place finishes to date

Fierceness (5-2) Trainer: T. Pletcher | Jockey: J. Velazquez

Won the Florida Derby

Fastest horse in the field

STRONGHOLD (20-1) Trainer: P. D’Amato | Jockey: A. Fresu

Won the Santa Anita Derby

With Encino scratch he inherits the 17 Post (0 Derby wins)

RESILIENCE (20-1) Trainer: B. Mott | Jockey: J. Alvarado

Won the Wood Memorial

Jockey John Velazquez leaves for Fierceness

SOCIETY MAN (50-1) Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: F. Dettori

Finished 2nd in the Wood Memorial

106-1 Odds at the Wood but finished 2nd

EPIC RIDE (50-1) Trainer: J. Ennis | Jockey: A. Beschizza

Finished 3rd in the Blue Grass Stakes

Expect fast early, fade quickly

Enjoy the race and a couple of sweats.

