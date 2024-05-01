 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
Former MVP Mike Trout needs surgery on torn meniscus, Angels hope he can return this season
Carson Beck
2025 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
weir_1920_presidentscup22_presser.jpg
Mike Weir to host International team dinner for Presidents Cup hopefuls

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_croucherpaige_240430.jpg
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds preview: fades, longshots
nbc_golf_professionalrnd3_240430.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_bte_horsefades_240430.jpg
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels
Former MVP Mike Trout needs surgery on torn meniscus, Angels hope he can return this season
Carson Beck
2025 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft
weir_1920_presidentscup22_presser.jpg
Mike Weir to host International team dinner for Presidents Cup hopefuls

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_croucherpaige_240430.jpg
CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds preview: fades, longshots
nbc_golf_professionalrnd3_240430.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
nbc_bte_horsefades_240430.jpg
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Betting the 150th Kentucky Derby: Odds and Analysis for Each Horse

  
Published April 30, 2024 11:20 PM
How to determine Kentucky Derby betting fades
April 30, 2024 06:42 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their strategies for determining horses to fade at the Kentucky Derby and which horses have positive outlooks.

It is just about time for mint juleps, extravagant hats, and the fastest two minutes in sports.

The 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is Saturday. Coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 2:30P ET. USA Network and Peacock will have live Derby Day coverage from 12-2:20 p.m. ET.

Viewers can stream Derby Day coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

USA Network and Peacock will also have Kentucky Oaks coverage Friday from 1-6 p.m. ET.

Fierceness (5-2) is the Derby favorite, and he got a boost today when Encino scratched. That moved Fierceness and jockey John Velazquez to from Post 17 to 16. Post Position 16. No horse has ever won the Derby from Post 17 but Post 16 has housed ten winners.

The Florida Derby winner will look to claim the majority of the record 5-million-dollar purse but will have a full field with whom to contend.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Fierceness is the fastest horse in the field, but Sierra Leone (3-1) is consistently strong and just a nose from being a perfect 4-0. Purchased for 2.3 million dollars two years ago, the Chad Brown-trained horse has yet to run a bad race. Other challengers include Catching Freedom (8-1), Forever Young (10-1), and Just a Touch (10-1) are the other primary contenders for the Derby crown.

Looking to place a wager on the Kentucky Derby? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from his biggest race and an analysis of his chances in the Derby courtesy of NBC Sports’ horse racing experts.

The Tale of the Tape
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY
Who: 20, 3-year-old horses
Purse: $5,000,000
Distance: 1¼ miles
Post Time: 6:57P ET
Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain
Network: NBC and Peacock

The field is listed below post positions 1-20 along with pertinent betting info.

DornochSilks.jpg
DORNOCH (10-1)
SierraLeoneSilks.jpg
SIERRA LEONE (4-1)
MystikDanSilks.jpg
MYSTIK DAN (20-1)
CatchingFreedomSilks.jpg
CATCHING FREEDOM (8-1)

Read More: The Draw for the 150th Kentucky Derby

CatalyticSilks.jpg
CATALYTIC (30-1)
JustSteelSilks.jpg
JUST STEEL (20-1)
HonorMarieSilks.jpg
HONOR MARIE (20-1)
JustifyTouchingBeautySilks.jpg
JUST A TOUCH (10-1)
T_O_PasswordSilks.jpg
T O PASSWORD (30-1)
ForeverYoungSilks.jpg
FOREVER YOUNG (10-1)
  • Trainer: Y. Yahagi | Jockey: R. Sakai
  • Won the UAE Derby
  • 5-0 in 5 starts but UAE winners are 0-19 at the Derby
TrackPhantomSilks.jpg
Track Phantom (20-1)
WestSaratogaSilks.jpg
WEST SARATOGA (50-1)
EndlesslySilks.jpg
ENDLESSLY (30-1)
DomesticProductSilks.jpg
DOMESTIC PRODUCT (30-1)
GrandMoTheFirstSilks.jpg
Grand Mo the First (50-1)
FiercenessSilks.jpg
Fierceness (5-2)
StrongholdSilks.jpg
STRONGHOLD (20-1)
ResilienceSilks.jpg
RESILIENCE (20-1)
SocietyManSilks.jpg
SOCIETY MAN (50-1)
EncinoSilks.jpg
EPIC RIDE (50-1)

Enjoy the race and a couple of sweats.