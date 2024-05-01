Betting the 150th Kentucky Derby: Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
It is just about time for mint juleps, extravagant hats, and the fastest two minutes in sports.
The 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is Saturday. Coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 2:30P ET. USA Network and Peacock will have live Derby Day coverage from 12-2:20 p.m. ET.
Viewers can stream Derby Day coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.
USA Network and Peacock will also have Kentucky Oaks coverage Friday from 1-6 p.m. ET.
Fierceness (5-2) is the Derby favorite, and he got a boost today when Encino scratched. That moved Fierceness and jockey John Velazquez to from Post 17 to 16. Post Position 16. No horse has ever won the Derby from Post 17 but Post 16 has housed ten winners.
The Florida Derby winner will look to claim the majority of the record 5-million-dollar purse but will have a full field with whom to contend.
Fierceness is the fastest horse in the field, but Sierra Leone (3-1) is consistently strong and just a nose from being a perfect 4-0. Purchased for 2.3 million dollars two years ago, the Chad Brown-trained horse has yet to run a bad race. Other challengers include Catching Freedom (8-1), Forever Young (10-1), and Just a Touch (10-1) are the other primary contenders for the Derby crown.
Looking to place a wager on the Kentucky Derby? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from his biggest race and an analysis of his chances in the Derby courtesy of NBC Sports’ horse racing experts.
The Tale of the Tape
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY
Who: 20, 3-year-old horses
Purse: $5,000,000
Distance: 1¼ miles
Post Time: 6:57P ET
Forecast: 79 degrees with a 35% chance of rain
Network: NBC and Peacock
The field is listed below post positions 1-20 along with pertinent betting info.
- Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: L. Saez
- Won the Fountain of Youth Stakes
- Likes early speed and will need it
- Trainer: C. Brown | Trainer: T. Gaffalione
- Won the Blue Grass Stakes and the Risen Star
- The top closer in the field
- Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr.
- Finished 3rd in the Arkansas Derby
- Won the Southwest on a messy track
- Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat
- Won the Louisiana Derby
- This colt keeps getting better
- Trainer: S. Joseph, Jr. | Trainer: J. Leparoux
- Finished 2nd in the Florida Derby
- 10 Derby winners since 1930 from the No. 5 post
- Trainer: D. Lukas | Jockey: K. Asmussen
- Finished 2nd in the Arkansas Derby
- More races (11) than any horse in the field
- Trainer: D. Beckman | Jockey: B. Curtis
- Finished 2nd in the Louisiana Derby
- 2-time winner at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old
- Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Geroux
- Finished 2nd in the Blue Grass Stakes
- Led in the Blue Grass until late
- Trainer: D. Takayanagi | Jockey: K. Sameshima
- Won the Fukuryo Derby
- Will look to lead wire-to-wire
- Trainer: Y. Yahagi | Jockey: R. Sakai
- Won the UAE Derby
- 5-0 in 5 starts but UAE winners are 0-19 at the Derby
- Trainer: S. Asmussen | Jockey: J. Rosario
- Finished 4th in the Louisiana Derby
- Fast early but slows late
- Trainer: L. Demeritte | Jockey: J. Castanon
- Finished 2nd in the Jeff Ruby Steaks
- Slowest horse in the race
- Trainer: M. McCarthy | Jockey: U. Rispoli
- Won the Jeff Ruby Steaks
- 4-1 in career but Derby is first race on a dirt track
- Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: I. Ortiz, Jr.
- Finished 1st in the Tampa Bay Derby
- Eight weeks since last race. Rested or rusty?
- Trainer: V. Barboza, Jr. | Jockey: E. Jaramillo
- Finished 3rd in the Florida Derby
- Three, 3rd place finishes to date
- Trainer: T. Pletcher | Jockey: J. Velazquez
- Won the Florida Derby
- Fastest horse in the field
- Trainer: P. D’Amato | Jockey: A. Fresu
- Won the Santa Anita Derby
- With Encino scratch he inherits the 17 Post (0 Derby wins)
- Trainer: B. Mott | Jockey: J. Alvarado
- Won the Wood Memorial
- Jockey John Velazquez leaves for Fierceness
- Trainer: D. Gargan | Jockey: F. Dettori
- Finished 2nd in the Wood Memorial
- 106-1 Odds at the Wood but finished 2nd
- Trainer: J. Ennis | Jockey: A. Beschizza
- Finished 3rd in the Blue Grass Stakes
- Expect fast early, fade quickly
Enjoy the race and a couple of sweats.