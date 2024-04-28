Kentucky Derby 2024 post positions: Draw announced, odds for 150th Derby

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia Supercross; Cooper Webb no longer controls his championship fate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Former BYU teammates Blair and Fishburn lead Zurich; McIlroy, Lowry fall three back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorylowery_240427.jpg
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_greenintv_240427.jpg
Green ‘comfortable’ at JM Eagle LA Championship
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_240427.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gabby Douglas
Gabby Douglas competes in first gymnastics meet since 2016 Olympics
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia Supercross; Cooper Webb no longer controls his championship fate
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three
Former BYU teammates Blair and Fishburn lead Zurich; McIlroy, Lowry fall three back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rorylowery_240427.jpg
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_greenintv_240427.jpg
Green ‘comfortable’ at JM Eagle LA Championship
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_240427.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kentucky Derby 2024 post positions: Draw announced, odds for 150th Derby

  
Published April 27, 2024 09:50 PM

5-2 Fierceness will start in the No. 17 post while 3-1 Sierra Leone will start in the No. 2 post at the 150th Kentucky Derby. With the 2024 Kentucky Derby Draw Show taking place on Saturday, fans now know where every Derby horse will start during the “fastest two minutes in sports.”

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will air Saturday, May 4 with coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

The Kentucky Oaks will also air Friday, May 3 with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA.

Below are the post positions for the 2024 Kentucky Derby, including morning line odds and a full list of horses as of April 27.

2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds

1. Dornoch (20-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Luis Saez

2. Sierra Leone (3-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

3. Mystik Dan (20-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

4. Catching Freedom (8-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat

5. Catalytic (30-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr
Jockey: Jose Ortiz

6. Just Steel (20-1)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Keith Asmussen

7. Honor Marie (20-1)
Trainer: Whit Beckman
Jockey: Ben Curtis

8. Just a Touch (10-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux

9. Encino (20-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Axel Concepcion

10. T O Password (30-1)
Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

11. Forever Young (10-1)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

12. Track Phantom (20-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario

13. West Saratoga (50-1)
Trainer: Larry Demeritte
Jockey: Jesus Castanon

14. Endlessly (30-1)
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

15. Domestic Product (30-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

16. Grand Mo The First (50-1)
Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.
Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo

17. Fierceness (5-2)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: John Velazquez

18. Stronghold (20-1)
Trainer: Phil D’Amato
Jockey: Antonio Fresu

19. Resilience (20-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado

20. Society Man (50-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Frankie Dettori,

How to Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Watch the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4 from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.