Kentucky Derby 2024 post positions: Draw announced, odds for 150th Derby

5-2 Fierceness will start in the No. 17 post while 3-1 Sierra Leone will start in the No. 2 post at the 150th Kentucky Derby. With the 2024 Kentucky Derby Draw Show taking place on Saturday, fans now know where every Derby horse will start during the “fastest two minutes in sports.”

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will air Saturday, May 4 with coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

The Kentucky Oaks will also air Friday, May 3 with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA.

Below are the post positions for the 2024 Kentucky Derby, including morning line odds and a full list of horses as of April 27.

2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds

1. Dornoch (20-1)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Luis Saez

2. Sierra Leone (3-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

3. Mystik Dan (20-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

4. Catching Freedom (8-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Flavien Prat

5. Catalytic (30-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

6. Just Steel (20-1)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Keith Asmussen

7. Honor Marie (20-1)

Trainer: Whit Beckman

Jockey: Ben Curtis

8. Just a Touch (10-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

9. Encino (20-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Axel Concepcion

10. T O Password (30-1)

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

11. Forever Young (10-1)

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

12. Track Phantom (20-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

13. West Saratoga (50-1)

Trainer: Larry Demeritte

Jockey: Jesus Castanon

14. Endlessly (30-1)

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

15. Domestic Product (30-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

16. Grand Mo The First (50-1)

Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.

Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo

17. Fierceness (5-2)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

18. Stronghold (20-1)

Trainer: Phil D’Amato

Jockey: Antonio Fresu

19. Resilience (20-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

20. Society Man (50-1)

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Frankie Dettori,

How to Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Watch the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4 from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Full coverage is also available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.