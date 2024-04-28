Kentucky Derby 2024 post positions: Draw announced, odds for 150th Derby
5-2 Fierceness will start in the No. 17 post while 3-1 Sierra Leone will start in the No. 2 post at the 150th Kentucky Derby. With the 2024 Kentucky Derby Draw Show taking place on Saturday, fans now know where every Derby horse will start during the “fastest two minutes in sports.”
The 2024 Kentucky Derby will air Saturday, May 4 with coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock and 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.
The Kentucky Oaks will also air Friday, May 3 with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA.
Below are the post positions for the 2024 Kentucky Derby, including morning line odds and a full list of horses as of April 27.
2023 Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds
1. Dornoch (20-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Luis Saez
2. Sierra Leone (3-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
3. Mystik Dan (20-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
4. Catching Freedom (8-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
5. Catalytic (30-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
6. Just Steel (20-1)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Keith Asmussen
7. Honor Marie (20-1)
Trainer: Whit Beckman
Jockey: Ben Curtis
8. Just a Touch (10-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
9. Encino (20-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Axel Concepcion
10. T O Password (30-1)
Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
Jockey: Kazushi Kimura
11. Forever Young (10-1)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
12. Track Phantom (20-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
13. West Saratoga (50-1)
Trainer: Larry Demeritte
Jockey: Jesus Castanon
14. Endlessly (30-1)
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
15. Domestic Product (30-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
16. Grand Mo The First (50-1)
Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr.
Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo
17. Fierceness (5-2)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: John Velazquez
18. Stronghold (20-1)
Trainer: Phil D’Amato
Jockey: Antonio Fresu
19. Resilience (20-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
20. Society Man (50-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Frankie Dettori,
How to Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby
