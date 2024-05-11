 Skip navigation
NBA Best Bets for Game 3: Celtics vs Cavaliers

  
Published May 11, 2024 10:17 AM
Vaughn Dalzell previews Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Celtics (-8) at Cavaliers: O/U 211.5

The Celtics are on the road in Cleveland looking for a bounce back after its Game 2 home loss to the Cavaliers as -13.5 point favorites (118-94).

Cleveland is 4-0 at home in the playoffs and averaged 100.8 points on 43.3% from the field and 31.5% from three -- all coming against Orlando.

However, that type of “success” cannot be expected to translate here. Although this is a pivotal game for both teams as the winner of Game 3 up 2-1 more often than not wins the series, Boston is the expected winner of this series and it’s hard not to still believe that despite Game 2’s outcome.

Boston beat Miami, 104-84, following its Game 2 loss, and led by 9 and 24 points in the first quarter and first half. Last year, the Celtics were 4-1 following a loss until they ran into Miami with an average margin of victory of 14.7 points.

Boston went 8-of-35 from three (22.9%) and watched the Cavs go 13-of-28 (46.4%) on top of coming out flat in the third quarter to lose control of the game. I expect a different type of effort from Boston and the shooting to balance out.

That’s not quite what Miami did in Game 2 versus Boston, but similarly enough, the Celtics have been here before and recently enough to bounce back with a win/cover.

I played the Celtics’ trifecta of -2.5 in the first quarter (-115), -4.5 in the first half (-110), and the full game of -8 (-112). I would play to -3, -5, and -10, in that order of first quarter, first half, and full game.

Picks: Celtics 1Q -2.5 (1u), Celtics 1H -4.5 (1u), Celtics -8 (1u)

Season Record: 60-49 (55%) +7.7 units

NBA Futures in my pocket

3u: Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference (-125)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

