 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Valero Texas Open: Final-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Akshay Bhatia takes four-shot lead into final round at Valero Texas Open

Top Clips

nbc_horse_santaanitarecap_240406.jpg
2024 Santa Anita Derby full race recap, analysis
nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_240406.jpg
Stronghold prevails to win Santa Anita Derby
nbc_horse_monroviastakes_240406.jpg
AG Bullet races to Monrovia Stakes win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Valero Texas Open: Final-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio
Valero Texas Open - Round Three
Akshay Bhatia takes four-shot lead into final round at Valero Texas Open

Top Clips

nbc_horse_santaanitarecap_240406.jpg
2024 Santa Anita Derby full race recap, analysis
nbc_horse_santaanitaderby_240406.jpg
Stronghold prevails to win Santa Anita Derby
nbc_horse_monroviastakes_240406.jpg
AG Bullet races to Monrovia Stakes win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Analyzing 2024 Kentucky Derby favorites

April 6, 2024 07:26 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Randy Moss dive into the "elite 8" for the Kentucky Derby and discuss outlooks for Fierceness, Sierra Leone, Forever Young, and other favorites.