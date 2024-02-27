 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Despite costly crashes for team, Rick Hendrick says Atlanta damage was worth the show
NBA: Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings
Basketball Pickups: Jaime Jaquez Jr. shines in Sacramento
Cody Bellinger
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Cody Bellinger re-signs with Cubs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_76ersbuylow_240226.jpg
Is it time to buy low on the 76ers?
nbc_bte_nhlawards_240226.jpg
Hart Trophy market revolves around Matthews
nba_yahoo_thompson_240226.jpg
Thompson’s fantasy value should continue to rise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Early betting primer on 2024 Kentucky Derby

February 27, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick get an early start on handicapping the 2024 Kentucky Derby, including why Dinsick likes Todd Pletcher's "Speak Easy."
Up Next
nbc_bte_76ersbuylow_240226.jpg
5:17
Is it time to buy low on the 76ers?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_240226.jpg
4:41
Early betting primer on 2024 Kentucky Derby
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nhlawards_240226.jpg
6:50
Hart Trophy market revolves around Matthews
Now Playing
nbc_bte_sunsplayoffs_240225.jpg
6:35
Examining Suns’ odds to make or miss the playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_bte_6moy_240225.jpg
7:24
NBA Sixth Man of the Year longshots to target
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemip_240222.jpg
6:18
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteecchamp_240222.jpg
5:31
Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewesttop4_240222.jpg
5:32
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
9:42
Blind picking national title contender resumes
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btehaaland_240220.jpg
4:04
Assessing Haaland as the 2024 UCL top goal scorer
Now Playing