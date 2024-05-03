 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Online Athens
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Tight End
160316-churchill-downs-1600
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
nbc_pl_plupdate_240502.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 36

Top Clips

nbc_horse_modestystakes_240503.jpg
Fast as Flight powers to Modesty Stakes win
nbc_horse_amusseninterview_240503.jpg
Steve Asmussen discusses facing son Keith at Derby
nbc_horse_bradcoxhorses_240503.jpg
Analyzing Cox’s Just a Touch, Catching Freedom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Online Athens
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Tight End
160316-churchill-downs-1600
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
nbc_pl_plupdate_240502.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 36

Top Clips

nbc_horse_modestystakes_240503.jpg
Fast as Flight powers to Modesty Stakes win
nbc_horse_amusseninterview_240503.jpg
Steve Asmussen discusses facing son Keith at Derby
nbc_horse_bradcoxhorses_240503.jpg
Analyzing Cox’s Just a Touch, Catching Freedom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas: Start time, forecast, TV info

  
Published May 3, 2024 03:00 PM

Is this the weekend a team other than Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing wins a Cup race?

Those organizations have combined to win nine of the first 11 races of the season.

Sunday’s race at Kansas could be different, though. 23XI Racing has won three of the last four events at the 1.5-mile track, including Tyler Reddick’s win there last fall.

NASCAR Cup Series
Friday 5: Legacy MC engineer Sydney Prince doing what few women have done in NASCAR
Sydney Prince serves as the second engineer on Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup team.

Erik Jones finished third last fall at Kansas but will sit out this weekend’s race as he recovers from a compression fracture in a lower vertebra. He was injured in a crash April 21 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Jones has been cleared to race this weekend but will skip the event “out of an abundance of caution” Legacy Motor Club stated. Corey Heim will drive the No. 43 for Jones, who looks to return next week at Darlington.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:02 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRE-RACE: The drivers meeting will be at 2:15 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 2:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 2:54 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 2:55 p.m. by Staff Sergeant Derek Wilson, U.S. Air Force Band, Mid-America, Scott Air Force Base.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile concrete track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Cloudy skies with a high of 64 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Tyler Reddick won last fall’s playoff race, leading the final two laps. Denny Hamlin was second. Erik Jones placed third. In the spring race last year, Kyle Larson led on the final lap before contact with Hamlin put Larson in the wall. Hamlin won. Larson was second. William Byron placed third.