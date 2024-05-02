Erik Jones cleared to race but will still sit out Kansas race

Erik Jones has been cleared to race but will sit out this weekend’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway “out of an abundance of caution,” Legacy Motor Club announced Thursday.

Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra in a crash April 21 at Talladega Superspeedway. Jones missed last weekend’s race at Dover.

Heim, who is the reserve driver at Legacy MC, finished 25th in Jones’ car at Dover in his Cup debut. Heim will again be in the No. 43 car this weekend, the team stated.

Jones will attend the race to support the team. He finished third in last fall’s playoff race at Kansas.

Jones plans to return to the No. 43 for the Cup race May 12 at Darlington Raceway. Jones is a two-time Southern 500 winner. He won at Darlington in September 2022 and September 2019.