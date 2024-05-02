 Skip navigation
Sjoukje Dijkstra
Olympic figure skating gold medalist Sjoukje Dijkstra dies at 82
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas Christian
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Running Back
Hale Irwin Greeting Fans
Players who have received USGA special exemptions into the U.S. Open, and how they fared

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Erik Jones cleared to race but will still sit out Kansas race

  
Published May 2, 2024 01:48 PM

Erik Jones has been cleared to race but will sit out this weekend’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway “out of an abundance of caution,” Legacy Motor Club announced Thursday.

Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra in a crash April 21 at Talladega Superspeedway. Jones missed last weekend’s race at Dover.

Heim, who is the reserve driver at Legacy MC, finished 25th in Jones’ car at Dover in his Cup debut. Heim will again be in the No. 43 car this weekend, the team stated.

NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
NASCAR Cup, Truck weekend schedule for Kansas
Two of the national NASCAR series return to action at Kansas Speedway.

Jones will attend the race to support the team. He finished third in last fall’s playoff race at Kansas.

Jones plans to return to the No. 43 for the Cup race May 12 at Darlington Raceway. Jones is a two-time Southern 500 winner. He won at Darlington in September 2022 and September 2019.