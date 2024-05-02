NASCAR Cup, Truck weekend schedule for Kansas

NASCAR heads to America’s Heartland for a busy weekend of racing at Kansas Speedway.

Truck teams race Saturday evening. Cup teams race Sunday afternoon.

ARCA Menards Series teams are also at Kansas Speedway for a Saturday afternoon race.

Denny Hamlin won last season’s spring Cup race at Kansas after making contact with Kyle Larson on the final lap. Grant Enfinger won last season’s spring Truck race at Kansas.

Kansas Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 6% chance of rain.

Saturday: Thunderstorms in the morning. A high of 66 degrees and an 18% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. A high of 66 degrees and an 8% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Sunday: A high of 69 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

12 – 5 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series open practice (optional)

Saturday, May 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

9 a.m. — Truck Series

11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)

11:10 — 11:30 a.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)

12:05 — 12:25 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

12:35 — 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

2 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

5 - 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:50 - 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity