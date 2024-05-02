 Skip navigation
May Top 300 Overall
May Top 300 Overall
May Reliever Rankings
May Reliever Rankings
May Outfielder Rankings
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteminden_240501.jpg
Best bets for Game 1 between Timberwolves-Nuggets
nbc_roto_btenykphi_240501.jpg
Do 76ers have enough to win series vs. Knicks?
nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
May Top 300 Overall
May Top 300 Overall
May Reliever Rankings
May Reliever Rankings
May Outfielder Rankings
May Outfielder Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteminden_240501.jpg
Best bets for Game 1 between Timberwolves-Nuggets
nbc_roto_btenykphi_240501.jpg
Do 76ers have enough to win series vs. Knicks?
nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup, Truck weekend schedule for Kansas

  
Published May 2, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR heads to America’s Heartland for a busy weekend of racing at Kansas Speedway.

Truck teams race Saturday evening. Cup teams race Sunday afternoon.

ARCA Menards Series teams are also at Kansas Speedway for a Saturday afternoon race.

AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Denny Hamlin won last season’s spring Cup race at Kansas after making contact with Kyle Larson on the final lap. Grant Enfinger won last season’s spring Truck race at Kansas.

Kansas Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 6% chance of rain.

Saturday: Thunderstorms in the morning. A high of 66 degrees and an 18% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice. A high of 66 degrees and an 8% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Sunday: A high of 69 degrees and a 34% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 12 – 5 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series open practice (optional)

Saturday, May 4

KK1_4745-2.jpg
(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 9 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
  • 11:10 — 11:30 a.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)
  • 12:05 — 12:25 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 12:35 — 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 2 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 5 - 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:50 - 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Sunday, May 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)