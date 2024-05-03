Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 36

With Liverpool dropping points against West Ham, they are all but out of the Premier League title race. It looks like a two-team race between Manchester City and Arsenal, with Arsenal on top of the table by one point, but City has a match in hand.

As we approach the final few weeks of the Premier League, the excitement is palpable. We are gearing up for another thrilling round of Premier League Betting Power Rankings for Matchday 36.

1. Michael Olise 2+ First Half Shots (-105)

2. Kevin De Bruyne 3+ Shots (-145)

3. Aston Villa DNB (-122)

4. Arsenal and Both Teams to Score (+150)

5. Burnley Over 4.5 Corners (-150)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 7:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Arsenal and Both Teams to Score (+150)

Arsenal are on a rampage at home right now, winning and winning with style. They are in the thick of a serious title battle and players like Kai Havertz have finally gotten in stride. However, clean sheets haven’t been that common recently at the Emirates. They have only kept two clean sheets in their last six at home. I like the value of Arsenal winning, but Bournemouth finding the scoresheet.

Bet 2: Bournemouth +2 (-108)

I’ll be fine living with a push here, but it’s difficult to imagine Arsenal winning this match by three or more goals. Bournemouth are playing great and inspired football and has not been shut out on the road since October.

Brentford vs Fulham (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Brentford Team Total Over 1.5 (-122)

Brentford finally have a healthy attack. They haven’t had the season they had hoped for, but without relegation being a worry, bagging two at home against a struggling Fulham side should be fairly simple.

Bet 2: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals

BTTS is insanely juiced in this match at -190. However it’s hitting in 76% of Brentford’s home matches and 59% of Fulham’s away matches. To mitigate the juice, I added over 2.5 goals which is hitting at higher than a 60% clip for both teams.

Burnley vs Newcastle (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Burnley +0.5 (-118)

Newcastle moneyline at +100 looks like a gift. It might be more coal than candy! They have only won four out of 16 matches at away from St James Park this season. I’m taking Burnley, who are in form, to get at least a point.

Bet 2: Burnley Over 4.5 Corners (-150)

Burnley are at home, playing free and likely being on the front foot and they should clear the four-corner mark with ease.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 10:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals

Sheffield United matches are goal fests and since Nuno Espirito took over, BTTS and Over 2.5 has hit at an alarming rate.

Bet 2: Morgan Gibbs-White To Score or Assist (+140)

Wait one second. Chris Wood is -125 to score against Sheffield United? Yeah, hard pass from me. However, it’s hard to ignore how poor Sheffield United have been defensively. Morgan Gibbs White has five goals and seven assists on the season. He’s finding the net or passing the dime that Wood gets on the end of it.

Manchester City vs Wolves (Saturday, 12:30 PM ET)

Bet 1: Manchester City Over 8.5 Corners (-115)

This would be a massive pass from me. The spread at -2.5 might be too high for City to cover but I don’t even remotely trust Wolves to keep this one close. I’d rather take my chances in the corner market. City should dominate possession and the shot output. They are averaging 8.12 corners per home match.

Bet 2: Kevin De Bruyne 3+ Shots (-145)

Kevin De Bruyne has taken three of more shots in six straight matches. A no-brainer in a must-win match.

Chelsea vs West Ham (Sunday, 9:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Cole Palmer 4+ Shots (-115)

Palmer is the leader in shots on this team. Chelsea are also in a must-win situation if they want to finish inside the top six. West Ham concede the third most shots per match in the league. Palmer should load up the shots early in this match.

Bet 2: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals (-165)

This price was considerably lower at the beginning of the week, but if you believe in goals during the London Derby, then this is the best for you. Both teams to score has hit at an alarming rate in this derby. I just need a third goal in this match.

Brighton vs Aston Villa (Sunday, 9:00 AM ET)

Bet 1: Morgan Rogers Shot on Target (-112)

I really like this kid’s game, and it seems Unai Emery likes it as well. He’s getting 90 minutes per match and has hit a shot on target in three straight and one in his last away match.

Bet 2: Aston Villa DNB (-122)

The Villains had a difficult Europa Thursday match against Olympiakos, but they are vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League. They should ball out in this match against a Brighton team who might be looking forward to the offseason. A draw at worse in my eyes for Aston Villa.

Liverpool vs Tottenham (Sunday, 11:30 AM ET)

Bet 1: Liverpool -1.25 (-115)

BTTS and Over 2.5 is -220… That should tell you how much they believe goals will be scored in this match. Neither team is in great form, but I’m going to side with Liverpool in this match. They are easier to trust at Anfield than Tottenham away from Hot Spur Stadium.

Bet 2: Virgil van Dijk Shot on Target (+175)

I expect Liverpool to rack up the corners in this match, and Tottenham are terrible at defending corners. Great spot for a plus-money hit on the header.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United (Monday, 3:00 PM ET)

Bet 1: Michael Olise 2+ First Half Shots (-105)

This is my favorite bet of the weekend by far. Michael Olise has taken at least two shots in every first half since his return from injury. Under Oliver Glasner, they have been ultra-aggressive to start matches, and they are playing against a United team who are tied with Luton Town for the most shots conceded per away match.

Bet 2: Crystal Palace Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-112)

It’s hard to trust the United backline and this Palace team has been scorching hot at home this season.