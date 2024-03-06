Bournemouth vs Sheffield United: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Sheffield United brings its flailing Premier League existence to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday when it meets a Bournemouth side on a run of fixtures that could cement their place in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The visiting Cherries beat Burnley at Turf Moor last time out to snap a seven-match Premier League winless run and move 11 points clear of the relegation zone. This match is the second-of-three agains the PL’s bottom three sides, as Luton visit in the middle of next week.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH vs SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Sheffield United have lost 20 of their 27 Premier League matches and are bottom of the division on goal differential. The Blades are 11 points back of 17th place with 11 matches to play, and coming off a 6-0 shellacking at home to Arsenal.

The Blades have only won thrice this season — home to Wolves, home to Brentford, away to Luton Town — and lost 3-1 in the reverse fixture as Marcus Tavernier scored twice and Justin Kluivert also scored for Bournemouth (Oliver McBurnie scored deep in stoppage time for the Blades).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Max Aarons (thigh), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle), Marcos Senesi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lloyd Kelly (groin), Ryan Christie (illness)

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: Mason Holgate (suspension), John Egan (ankle), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Cameron Archer (calf), Anis Ben Slimane (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh)