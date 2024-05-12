Will Pochettino manage Chelsea next season?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Justin Cooper.JPG
Supercross Salt Lake City 450 points, results: Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper save best for last
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes avoid being swept with late power play goal in 4-3 victory
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Waiver Wire Watch: Taj Bradley debuts, Willson Contreras replacements

Top Clips

nbc_pl_trossardgoal_240512.jpg
Trossard taps in Arsenal’s opener v. Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagcontract_240512.jpg
Ten Hag’s Man United future on a ‘knife’s edge’
nbc_sx_450recap_240511.jpg
Jett can take SX ‘to a new level’ after 450 title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Justin Cooper.JPG
Supercross Salt Lake City 450 points, results: Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper save best for last
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes avoid being swept with late power play goal in 4-3 victory
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Waiver Wire Watch: Taj Bradley debuts, Willson Contreras replacements

Top Clips

nbc_pl_trossardgoal_240512.jpg
Trossard taps in Arsenal’s opener v. Man United
nbc_pl_tenhagcontract_240512.jpg
Ten Hag’s Man United future on a ‘knife’s edge’
nbc_sx_450recap_240511.jpg
Jett can take SX ‘to a new level’ after 450 title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Will Pochettino manage Chelsea next season?

May 12, 2024 11:07 AM
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea following some interesting comments from the Blues manager last week.
Up Next
nbc_pl_trossardgoal_240512.jpg
1:32
Trossard taps in Arsenal’s opener v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagcontract_240512.jpg
2:26
Ten Hag’s Man United future on a ‘knife’s edge’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240511.jpg
9:42
PL Update: Man City oust Fulham; Burnley relegated
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chewininstantreax_240511.jpg
1:25
Chelsea going ‘in the right direction’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvchehilites_240511.jpg
11:59
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Chelsea MWK 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chejacksongoalv2_240511.jpg
1:30
Jackson heads Chelsea 3-2 in front of Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chesterlinggoal_240511.jpg
0:51
Sterling’s curler puts Chelsea level v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfhudsonodoigoal_240511.jpg
1:35
Hudson-Odoi curls in go-ahead goal v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newvbhaehl_230511.jpg
11:36
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brighton Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfbolygoal_240511.jpg
0:54
Boly heads Nottingham Forest level against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouvbreehl_230511.jpg
12:13
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvcpehl_230511.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 37
Now Playing