Arsenal vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AAAAQaNFjw2__xaWe4Htt-xrac71BVpENoPyiQsFE2chwew3cUvHEdss2qFcsqV6ftuWP9LRrzcUhl5BhGB-yNBp9Sc2AVah1hCaBFATGbBmKttL-dCi0RFQwrm68Wgf8MXq2yJBlR_M0a7E4BQMu0t2Lz7Q.jpg
The five biggest revelations from Full Swing, Season 2
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Previews
Neutral athletes from Russia, Belarus will not march in Paralympic Opening Ceremony
The 152nd Open Championship - Previews
R&A reduces age exemption for future Open champions

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftmemorabilia_v3_240306.jpg
PFT Draft: Memorabilia you’d splurge on
nbc_pft_seahawks_240306.jpg
Simms: Adams was a ‘failed experiment’ in SEA
nbc_pft_danieljones_240306__303341.jpg
Schoen to consider Jones’ injury history for 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AAAAQaNFjw2__xaWe4Htt-xrac71BVpENoPyiQsFE2chwew3cUvHEdss2qFcsqV6ftuWP9LRrzcUhl5BhGB-yNBp9Sc2AVah1hCaBFATGbBmKttL-dCi0RFQwrm68Wgf8MXq2yJBlR_M0a7E4BQMu0t2Lz7Q.jpg
The five biggest revelations from Full Swing, Season 2
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Previews
Neutral athletes from Russia, Belarus will not march in Paralympic Opening Ceremony
The 152nd Open Championship - Previews
R&A reduces age exemption for future Open champions

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draftmemorabilia_v3_240306.jpg
PFT Draft: Memorabilia you’d splurge on
nbc_pft_seahawks_240306.jpg
Simms: Adams was a ‘failed experiment’ in SEA
nbc_pft_danieljones_240306__303341.jpg
Schoen to consider Jones’ injury history for 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Arsenal vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published March 6, 2024 06:15 AM

Brentford will be the next team bidding to cool down Arsenal when another London derby hits the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC, or stream online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium).

Only Porto has been able to slow — let alone stop — Arsenal in recent weeks, as the Gunners have rung up a 32-3 goal differential during a seven-match Premier League win streak.

WATCH ARSENAL vs BRENTFORD LIVE

The Gunners’ 61 points are two points off leaders Liverpool and one behind Manchester City, with the first- and second-place sides playing on Sunday. Arsenal hold the best goal differential in the Premier League, so a win and a Man City-Liverpool draw would propel them top of the table.

Brentford are winless in four matches and have the Premier League’s fourth worst defensive record. The Bees sit 15th after a draw versus Chelsea ended a three-match losing streak and pushed them six points above the bottom three.

The Bees will face goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale since Arsenal No. 1 David Raya is on loan from Brentford, but will they have to worry about Bukayo Saka (illness) or Gabriel Martinelli (cut)?

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium

Arsenal focus, team news

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), David Raya (loan - unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Takehiro Tomiyasu (undisclosed), Gabriel Martinelli (cut on foot), Bukayo Saka (illness)

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Mbeumo (ankle).