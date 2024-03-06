Arsenal vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Brentford will be the next team bidding to cool down Arsenal when another London derby hits the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC, or stream online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium ).

Only Porto has been able to slow — let alone stop — Arsenal in recent weeks, as the Gunners have rung up a 32-3 goal differential during a seven-match Premier League win streak.

The Gunners’ 61 points are two points off leaders Liverpool and one behind Manchester City, with the first- and second-place sides playing on Sunday. Arsenal hold the best goal differential in the Premier League, so a win and a Man City-Liverpool draw would propel them top of the table.

Brentford are winless in four matches and have the Premier League’s fourth worst defensive record. The Bees sit 15th after a draw versus Chelsea ended a three-match losing streak and pushed them six points above the bottom three.

The Bees will face goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale since Arsenal No. 1 David Raya is on loan from Brentford, but will they have to worry about Bukayo Saka (illness) or Gabriel Martinelli (cut)?

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium

Arsenal focus, team news

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), David Raya (loan - unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Takehiro Tomiyasu (undisclosed), Gabriel Martinelli (cut on foot), Bukayo Saka (illness)

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Mbeumo (ankle).