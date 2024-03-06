 Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Luton Town: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published March 6, 2024 07:29 AM

Oliver Glasner leads Crystal Palace into a promising run of fixtures as the Eagles hope to burnish their safety credentials with a win over visiting Luton Town at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The new Palace boss has seen his side beat 10-man Burnley 3-0 and fall to Spurs 3-1, and now it’ll be 18th-place Luton, 17th-place Nottingham Forest, and 13th-place Bournemouth before the fixture list turns tough.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs LUTON TOWN LIVE

Luton have lost four in-a-row since a terrific run on either side of New Year’s Day that saw Rob Edwards’ men claim 11 points from 18 including home wins over Newcastle and Brighton.

But the Hatters have only won twice away from Kenilworth Road this season, beating fellow strugglers Sheffield United and Everton.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Michael Olise (hamstring), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Amari’i Bell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Osho (undisclosed), Joseph Johnson (illness).