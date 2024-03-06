Manchester United vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday as two desperate teams collide.

Erik ten Hag’s side crumbled in the Manchester Derby last weekend as Marcus Rashford’s stunning early strike gave them the lead but Manchester City were deserved 3-1 winners. Two-straight defeats for United has seen them lose ground in the top four race as injuries to Luke Shaw as Rasmus Hojlund have come at the worst possible time. United’s manager is under serious pressure to at least get them in the top five — fifth could be a Champions League spot for next season — as the new leaders of the football side of the club, INEOS, continue to make plans for next season and beyond. How United finish this season (in both the Premier League and FA Cup) will decide if ETH will be around to lead them into the new era.

Everton lost at home to West Ham last weekend as Sean Dyche’s side have now gone 10 games without victory but remain outside of the relegation zone by five points after their points deduction was reduced by four points. Despite their precarious league position the Toffees have played well for most of this season and continue to create chances but just can’t finish. That was summed up in their defeat against West Ham as the missed a penalty kick, came up against a goalkeeper in incredible form and then coughed up two late goals to lose.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday (March 9)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Manchester United team news, focus

United’s injuries have piled up and Rashford looks lost in a central role so expect Bruno Fernandes to play as a false nine and Rashford to start on the left. Lindelof is likely to remain at left back with Shaw and Malacia out.

OUT: Rasmus Hojlund (undisclosed), Mason Mount (calf), Anthony Martial (groin), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (undisclosed), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Marcus Rashford (knock), Jonny Evans (knock)

Everton team news, focus

Everton’s lineup is very settled and it will be intriguing to see if Beto starts again. He scored a header but missed a penalty against West Ham last weekend but Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who he replaced in the lineup, has struggled to have any real impact over the last few months.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Idrissa Gueye (hip)