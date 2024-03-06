Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Liverpool and Manchester City collide at Anfield on Sunday in an absolutely monumental game in the Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s injury-ravaged Liverpool improbably sit top of the Premier League table heading into this weekend but they’re just one point ahead of three-time reigning champs and arch nemesis Manchester City. Klopp’s side are grinding out wins against all the odds, just like they did in the 99th-minute at Nottingham Forest last weekend, and with Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah out injured in recent weeks, the kids and fringe players have stepped up admirably. But Salah has returned ahead of this game which is a huge boost and Klopp’s quest to end his Liverpool career with a quadruple is well and truly on track but this game against City is perhaps his biggest test remaining as he locks horns with Pep Guardiola perhaps for the last time.

Manchester City surged back to demolish Manchester United 3-1 in the derby last weekend as Phil Foden dazzled and the scoreline flattered United. City have been in imperious form in recent months to drag themselves back into the title race and even though Guardiola’s side continue to give up big chances on the counter, they’ve clicked into top gear in attack and midfield at the perfect time of the season once again. They’re unbeaten in their last 12 games in the Premier League, winning nine of their last 10, and they’re hungry for more. Erling Haaland is scoring goals again, and even missing a few sitters, while Rodri has been incredible in midfield and Kevin de Bruyne still isn’t quite back to his magical best after his long injury lay-off. But you better believe the best version of City will turn up at Anfield this Sunday.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 11:45am ET, Sunday (March 10)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

Liverpool’s injury issues are calming down a little with Salah now back, while Nunez, Endo and Szoboszlai are also back in the fold. With so many games in the Europa League, PL and FA Cup, Klopp needs as many regulars as possible back. As great as the kids have been in recent weeks he needs experience against Manchester City.

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Diogo Jota (knee - out months), Alisson (thigh injury), Curtis Jones (ankle), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin)

Manchester City team news, focus

City’s best form of the season has coincided with very few injuries as their best lineup has been rolled out time and time again and it’s all clicking. Pep will have some big decisions to make in attack with Alvarez and Doku scrapping for a starting spot, plus he also had the luxury of resting plenty of key players for their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg against Copenhagen in midweek.

OUT: Jack Grealish (groin)