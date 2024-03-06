 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kurt Kitayama
Arnold Palmer Invitational storylines: Another longshot winner?
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Phoenix
Providence v Marquette
College Basketball Best Bets, March 6: UConn vs Marquette, Minnesota vs Indiana, and More!

Top Clips

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
nbc_golf_michaelkimintv_240306.jpg
Kim carrying ‘good memories’ to Puerto Rico Open
Bo_Nix.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Bo Nix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kurt Kitayama
Arnold Palmer Invitational storylines: Another longshot winner?
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Phoenix
Providence v Marquette
College Basketball Best Bets, March 6: UConn vs Marquette, Minnesota vs Indiana, and More!

Top Clips

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
nbc_golf_michaelkimintv_240306.jpg
Kim carrying ‘good memories’ to Puerto Rico Open
Bo_Nix.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Bo Nix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Wolves vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

  
Published March 6, 2024 03:43 PM

Wolves host Fulham at Molineux on Saturday with these two separated by just three points in the table.

WATCH WOLVES v FULHAM

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves were beaten at their own game last weekend at Newcastle as they lost 3-0 and were done on the counter attack. That was surprising but Wolves were missing both Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha to injury which seriously impacted their attacking fluidity. Still, Wolves are having a great season and an outside chance of European qualification and a very winnable FA Cup quarterfinal against second-tier Coventry City means they have so much to play for over the final few months of the campaign.

Fulham have been on fire in recent weeks with two wins on the spin and three wins from four (including a 3-0 hammering of Brighton last weekend) propelling Marco Silva’s side up the table as they aim for a second-straight top 10 finish. Rodrigo Muniz is their new hero up top as he has five goals in as many games and it looks like the Cottagers have finally found the long-term replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic. Alex Iwobi, Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira have also been excellent in attack as Fulham are a very dangerous team to play against and they’re back to their best after an inconsistent season.

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (March 9)
TV channel: Peacock
Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Wolves team news, focus

Injuries are starting to pile up for Wolves, who have a very small squad and have been lucky with injuries for the majority of this season. O’Neil will be sweating on the fitness of Gomes, Neto and Sa.

OUT: Matheus Cunha (hamstring), Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Gomes (thigh), Pedro Neto (thigh), Jose Sa (thigh)

Fulham team news, focus

The Cottagers have Joao Palhinha back from suspension and he should slot straight back into midfield.

OUT: Raul Jimenez (thigh)