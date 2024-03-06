Wolves vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Wolves host Fulham at Molineux on Saturday with these two separated by just three points in the table.

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves were beaten at their own game last weekend at Newcastle as they lost 3-0 and were done on the counter attack. That was surprising but Wolves were missing both Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha to injury which seriously impacted their attacking fluidity. Still, Wolves are having a great season and an outside chance of European qualification and a very winnable FA Cup quarterfinal against second-tier Coventry City means they have so much to play for over the final few months of the campaign.

Fulham have been on fire in recent weeks with two wins on the spin and three wins from four (including a 3-0 hammering of Brighton last weekend) propelling Marco Silva’s side up the table as they aim for a second-straight top 10 finish. Rodrigo Muniz is their new hero up top as he has five goals in as many games and it looks like the Cottagers have finally found the long-term replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic. Alex Iwobi, Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira have also been excellent in attack as Fulham are a very dangerous team to play against and they’re back to their best after an inconsistent season.

How to watch Wolves vs Fulham live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (March 9)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Wolves team news, focus

Injuries are starting to pile up for Wolves, who have a very small squad and have been lucky with injuries for the majority of this season. O’Neil will be sweating on the fitness of Gomes, Neto and Sa.

OUT: Matheus Cunha (hamstring), Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Gomes (thigh), Pedro Neto (thigh), Jose Sa (thigh)

Fulham team news, focus

The Cottagers have Joao Palhinha back from suspension and he should slot straight back into midfield.

OUT: Raul Jimenez (thigh)