HLs: Korda begins quest for sixth-straight win
Nelly Korda started out the Cognizant Founders Cup with a 3-under 69 as she searches for history at the Cognizant Founders Cup.
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
Brandel Chamblee breaks down the fundamentals of Nelly Korda's game, fueling her historic streak on the LPGA Tour, which can extend to six straight victories if she wins the Cognizant Founders Cup.
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1
Rose Zhang hit the ground running in the LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup with a 9-under 63 in Round 1. Watch her best shots before she caught up with Karen Stupples to discuss the keys to the performance.
Highlights: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 1
Watch Round 1 highlights from the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair CC in Clifton, New Jersey, where Rose Zhang took the 18-hole lead.
Korda becoming the ‘Caitlin Clark of women’s golf’
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss how Nelly Korda's success on the green is spreading her influence beyond just the women's golf sphere.
Korda reflects on Met Gala as she aims for history
Nelly Korda discusses conditions at Upper Montclair Country Club, her Met Gala experience and how she's preparing for the Cognizant Founders Cup while aiming for a sixth straight LPGA victory.
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut
Fresh off of winning the John Shippen Cognizant Cup to earn the chance to compete in the Cognizant Founders Cup, amateur Ashley Shaw expresses her excitement about competing with the pros.
Korda attends Met Gala amid historic LPGA tour run
Nelly Korda, who is eyeing her sixth straight LPGA tour win this weekend at the Cognizant Founders Cup, took part in fashion’s biggest night, attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday in New York City.
Roundtable: Korda’s story alongside LPGA’s best
The Golf Today roundtable debates how Nelly Korda's historic run of five-straight LPGA victories compares to the sport's greats and why this "building story" isn't bigger than it is.
Corpuz: Last year’s USWO win still sinking in
Allisen Corpuz joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Women's Open Media Day at Lancaster Country Club, her USWO defense, how last year's win is still sinking in, Nelly Korda, her friendship with Sahith Theegala and more.