NFC Championship Game: TV channel, kickoff time, storylines, weather, history for Rams-Seahawks

Will Sam Darnold continue his magical season and lead the Seahawks to Super Bowl LX? Or will Sean McVay and the Rams make it to their second Super Bowl in four years?

That will be answered on Sunday evening when the Rams take on the Seahawks in Seattle with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Here’s some information about how each team got to this point, what channel the game is on, why this is such a great rivalry and more.

Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks Kickoff Time

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks Channel

The NFC Championship Game will air on FOX. The game can be streamed via the FOX Sports App or NFL+.

Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks Weather

While there won’t be any rain or snow, which might disappoint some fans watching at home, the weather will be perfect for the NFC Championship Game.

Dry and partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid-40s are expected at kickoff. As the sun sets, temperatures could drop into the upper 30s, but there will be minimal wind (1-2 mph) and a very low chance of precipitation.

There has not been a snow game at Lumen Field since the Seahawks lost to the Bears on Dec. 26, 2021. Nick Foles and Russell Wilson were the starting quarterbacks in that contest.

How much are tickets for the NFC Championship Game?

The Seahawks have one of the best home-field advantages in all of professional sports. The 12th Man shows up and gets loud, and that will certainly be the case during the NFC Championship Game.

As of Friday night, tickets were starting at around $700, with prices exceeding $2,000 in premium sections.

Seattle Seahawks Key Storyline

Darnold is dealing with an oblique injury and his health will be paramount for Seattle. He looked good against the 49ers last weekend, completing 12 of 17 pass attempts for 124 yards, a touchdown and zero turnovers in a 41-6 blowout win. The quarterback has been limited in practice this week but will play against the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams Key Storyline

While Darnold had a fantastic season for the Seahawks, he led the NFL with 20 giveaways, including 14 interceptions. Six of those came against the Rams. McVay has spending all week coming up with a plan to force Darnold into making mistakes, and if those mistakes happen, Los Angeles has a great chance of representing the NFC in Super Bowl LX.

Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks History

The NFL Championship Game will be the third time the NFC West foes are doing battle this season, and the previous two contests have been thrillers.

The Rams edged the Seahawks 21-19 in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles had four interceptions in the win, keeping Seattle out of the end zone for the first 57 1/2 minutes.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 61-yard field goal as time expired after Darnold led his team down the field on a drive that started at the 1-yard line.

The Seahawks won the Week 16 rematch 38-37 in overtime at Lumen Field on Thursday Night Football. Considered by some to be the most entertaining game of the regular season, Seattle overcame a 16-point deficit to stun their rivals in a historic battle.

After Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown in overtime, the Seahawks became the first NFL team to win a game on an overtime 2-point conversion when Darnold found Eric Saubert wide-open in the end zone.

And that was not even the most memorable 2-point conversion of the game. Seattle attempted two other 2-point conversions and converted both, including a deflected pass that initially was ruled incomplete, arguably the most wild 2-point conversion in NFL history.

A replay review showed that the play actually was a backwards pass, and since Zach Charbonnet picked up the ball in the end zone, Seattle got the much-needed two points.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 29-28. Seattle has scored 1,223 points in those games and Los Angeles has scored 1,222. Their last four matchups have been very even, too.

Will NFC Championship Game impact 2026 NFL Draft?

While the first 28 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft are locked in, the final four spots are still to be determined, and the loser of the NFC Championship Game will get a slightly better selection.

The current order of the first round is below.



Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Tennessee Titans New York Giants Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams via Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers New York Jets via Indianapolis Colts Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Dallas Cowboys via Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia Eagles Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills San Francisco 49ers Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams (Projected, TBD) Denver Broncos (Projected, TBD) New England Patriots (Projected, TBD) Seattle Seahawks (Projected, TBD)

NFL Divisional Round Scores:

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

Denver Broncos 33, Buffalo Bills 30 Final/OT

Seattle Seahawks 41, San Francisco 49ers 6

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026

New England Patriots 28, Houston Texans 16

Los Angeles Rams 20, Chicago Bears 17 Final/OT

NFL Wild Card Weekend Scores:

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina Panthers 31

Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026

Buffalo Bills 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24

San Francisco 49ers 23, Philadelphia Eagles 19

New England Patriots 16, Los Angeles Chargers 3

Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

Houston Texans 30, Pittsburgh Steelers 6

Where is the Super Bowl LX: Location, date, kickoff time, more The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be on NBC and Peacock.

