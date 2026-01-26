Raiders complete second interview with Joe Brady

The Raiders continued their second round of interviews for their head coaching job on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady has completed his second interview with the team. They are also expected to have a second interview with Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb this week.

Brady has interviewed for several head coaching jobs this month, although the ones in Buffalo and Arizona are the only others outside of Las Vegas that remain open at this point.

Brady took over as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was fired during the 2023 season. He was the quarterbacks coach before that promotion and has also served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.