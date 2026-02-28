 Skip navigation
Dolphins, Cardinals will be a key litmus test for Malik Willis

  
Published February 28, 2026 07:21 AM

The value of the next contract for quarterback Malik Willis remains to be seen. It will be driven ultimately by the number of suitors.

And the involvement, or not, of two potential franchises should say plenty about the broader market for Willis. Whether and to what extent the Dolphins and Cardinals pursue Willis will be a key litmus test as to his perceived potential as a full-time starter.

In Miami, two former Packers now run the show. And, as coach Jeff Hafley explained this week on PFT Live, he and G.M. Jon-Eric Sullivan are in close alignment. If they believe in Willis after two years of having full access to him, they’ll pursue him. If they don’t pursue him, they don’t believe.

Obviously, they need a quarterback. Willis would be a perfect fit particularly over the next two years, if a reasonable but fair contract can be negotiated during the cap wreckage of the Tua Tagovailoa deal. It all comes down to whether two men who were able to watch him, to study him, to get to know him for two entire football seasons believe he’s equipped to be a high-level, week-in, week-out starting quarterback.

Ditto for the Cardinals, indirectly. They need a quarterback. New coach Mike LaFleur’s brother, Matt, coached Willis for two years. Assuming Matt will share his views with Mike about Malik, Mike will act accordingly. Especially since Mike needs a quarterback, too.

That said, it’s possible Mike LaFleur will be overruled by G.M. Monti Ossenfort and/or owner Michael Bidwill (he’s the team president, after all) regarding Willis. It would be foolish to do so, but some teams do foolish things.

It would be potentially foolish for a team that doesn’t know Willis to pursue him if the Dolphins or Cardinals aren’t. Those are the two teams in the best position to know whether Willis is “the guy.” If they don’t believe it, it’s buyer beware for the other quarterback-needy teams.