Diego Pavia is getting advice from Johnny Manziel

For most incoming NFL quarterbacks, Johnny Manziel is a cautionary tale. For Diego Pavia, Manziel is a role model.

Pavia told reporters at the Scouting Combine on Friday that he’s getting advice from the Heisman winner turned first-round bust.

“He’s giving me what to look out for, what it’s like, how to stay in the process,” Pavia said regarding Manziel. “And, you know, he’s given me some good advice, for sure. And he always reaches out, too, checks up on me, makes sure I’m good, and he just, like, he’s just a friend to me, you know? And so he’s giving me some mentorship. He’s been around me, he’s been around my family. He’s just a great person for those that really don’t know him.”

The downfall of Manziel has been well documented. A natural talent who became the most exciting player in college football, he wasn’t willing or able to make the commitment of time, effort, and desire needed to thrive at the next level. Whatever the terms used (immaturity, entitlement, etc.), Manziel wasn’t ready to meet the moment.

And while he was a first-round pick, he fell through the first 20 picks (to the dismay of Jon Gruden). Manziel’s effort to be drafted as high as possible (which included the unprecedented decision to show up for his Pro Day workout in a helmet and shoulder pads) largely failed, relative to his expectations. His career absolutely failed, relative to his perceived potential.

If Manziel has learned through his own experience lessons from which others can learn, he could help Pavia. When it comes to the challenge that awaits at the next level, all Manziel can say is, “Don’t do what I did.”

Regardless, Pavia’s draft stock is much lower than Manziel’s was. There’s a chance Pavia will go undrafted. Which means that, when he gets a chance to climb from the 90-man roster to the final 53, he’ll need to do something Manziel never did — work his ass off.